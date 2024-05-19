Is The PGA Championship A Major?
The PGA Championship has been with us for over a century, but is it an official Major? Here, we take a look
When it comes to the men's tournament schedule, there are four events that players have a particular eye on, with Major championships often defining careers of the greats.
We have the Masters, US Open and Open Championship, with the final one being the PGA Championship. Established in 1916, it brings the world's elite together, as well as multiple PGA Professionals, with 72 holes deciding the fate of the winner.
Originally, the tournament was a match play format but, in November 1957, a meeting occurred when it was decided that the tournament would change to the stroke play format that we see today - 72 holes from Thursday to Sunday. The changes were introduced in 1958.
Throughout its history, it has seen multiple changes in dates, with the event taking place in July, as well as August but, in 2019, it was switched to May, where it has remained ever since. Along with the different dates, like other Majors except the Masters, it takes place in different venues every year, with most recent being Valhalla in 2024.
There are a number of ways to qualify, with the various ways listed below.
- A former winner of the PGA Championship
- A winner of one of the last five US Opens
- A winner of one of the last five Masters
- A winner of one of the last five Open Championships
- A winner of one of the last three Players Championships
- The most recent Senior PGA Champion
- One of the players to finish in the top 15 at last year's tournament, including ties
- In the top 70 of the PGA Championship Points standings
- One of the the top 20 finishers in the PGA Professional Championship
- A winner of a PGA Tour-approved tournament since the last PGA Championship
- One of the 2020 United States and European Ryder Cup team players (must be ranked inside world's top 100)
- Additional players can also be invited, even if they don't qualify under the above exemptions
Unlike the women's game, which has five, the men have just four Major championships, with the fifth Major often considered to be The Players Championship.
As the PGA Tour's flagship event, it attracts many of the world's best male golfers to compete for a prize purse which has exceeded $20 million over the past few years and has been around since the mid '70s. However, although it has a bumper field, it is not considered an official Major championship, like the PGA Championship.
