How Can I Watch College Golf?
College golf may not enjoy coverage as extensive as the biggest professional events, but there are still several options for watching various events as the action unfolds
While it is inevitable that high-profile events in the professional game take up the lion’s share of TV coverage, there are still several ways to watch college golf. Here are some of the options.
College Golf TV Coverage
The biggest college golf event is the NCAA Division I Championship, and both the men’s and women’s events receive national TV coverage in the US via the Golf Channel and Peacock when they come around in May each year.
It’s not just the showpiece event of the college golf season that the Golf Channel is committed to covering, either. In recent years, it has also broadcast live coverage of some of the more high-profile events throughout the season, including the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the St Andrews Links Collegiate, which takes place at the Home of Golf in Scotland. Sky Sports in the UK also provides live coverage of the event.
Other tournaments in the Golf Channel's broadcast roster include the three-day East Lake Cup, the Western Intercollegiate, the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, the Jackson T Stephens Cup, the PGA Works Collegiate Championship and the Southwest Airlines Showcase.
Overall, in 2024, it committed to broadcasting 10 college golf championships, as well as season preview shows, signing day and award specials.
Where To Stream College Golf Content
Streaming services are also available for college golf via some conference networks. For example, ESPN college golf covers the broadcasting of tournaments including the SEC Golf Championships via its SEC Network. Similarly, The Big Ten Network covers events featuring teams from its universities.
Another option is to check ESPN’s US subscription video streaming service Watch ESPN, which streams select NCAA golf events. You can also keep abreast of NCAA college golf highlights via the video section of the NCAA official website.
Highlights of tournaments are also regularly uploaded to the Golf Channel's YouTube channel, while there is also a page dedicated to NCAA events on its official website, which shows tournament highlights.
In addition to those services, it is also worth checking the official school websites for content as well as their social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.
