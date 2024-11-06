Frederic Lacroix Facts: 10 Things To Know About The French Golfer

Get to know the life and career of DP World Tour winner Frederic Lacroix better...

Frederic LaCroix takes a shot at the Danish Golf Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Frederic Lacroix is a Parisian golfer who made his way to the premier European circuit via the Alps and Challenge Tours.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Frederic Lacroix facts:

1. Lacroix is from Paris, France.

2. He is attached to Racing Club de France La Boulie.

3. He attended the University of Mannheim in Germany before moving to Paris Dauphine University.

4. As an amateur he represented France at both the European Amateur Team Championship and Eisenhower Trophy, while he played for Europe in the St Andrews Trophy and Bonallack Trophy.

5. Frederic turned pro in 2019 after finishing his studies.

6. He began playing on the Alps Tour, and earned a 'battlefield' promotion up to the Challenge Tour after winning three times in one season.

7. He earned DP World Tour status for 2022 after finishing 5th on the Challenge Tour's Race to Mallorca.

8. Lacroix won his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2024 Danish Golf Championship, where he triumphed by four strokes after finishing on 14-under-par courtesy of a closing 65 (-6).

Frederic Lacroix holds the Danish Golf Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. His career-high world ranking is 135th.

10. He is a Callaway staff player.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Frederic Lacroix bio
BornParis, France, February 23, 1995
Height5'10"
UniversityUniversity of Mannheim and Paris Dauphine University
DP World Tour wins1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Frederic Lacroix wins
EventTourScore
2019 Ein Bay OpenAlps Tour-15 (4 strokes)
2019 Alps de Las CastillasAlps Tour-28 (4 strokes)
2019 Saint-Malo Golf Mixed OpenAlps Tour-22 (2 strokes)
2024 Danish Golf ChampionshipDP World Tour14 (4 strokes)
