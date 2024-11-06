Frederic Lacroix Facts: 10 Things To Know About The French Golfer

Frederic Lacroix is a Parisian golfer who made his way to the premier European circuit via the Alps and Challenge Tours.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Frederic Lacroix facts:

1. Lacroix is from Paris, France.

2. He is attached to Racing Club de France La Boulie.

3. He attended the University of Mannheim in Germany before moving to Paris Dauphine University.

4. As an amateur he represented France at both the European Amateur Team Championship and Eisenhower Trophy, while he played for Europe in the St Andrews Trophy and Bonallack Trophy.

5. Frederic turned pro in 2019 after finishing his studies.

6. He began playing on the Alps Tour, and earned a 'battlefield' promotion up to the Challenge Tour after winning three times in one season.

7. He earned DP World Tour status for 2022 after finishing 5th on the Challenge Tour's Race to Mallorca.

8. Lacroix won his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2024 Danish Golf Championship, where he triumphed by four strokes after finishing on 14-under-par courtesy of a closing 65 (-6).

9. His career-high world ranking is 135th.

10. He is a Callaway staff player.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Frederic Lacroix bio Born Paris, France, February 23, 1995 Height 5'10" University University of Mannheim and Paris Dauphine University DP World Tour wins 1