Is There A Dress Code For Patrons At The Masters?

It’s no secret that there is a sizeable list of rules for patrons at The Masters to adhere to.

For example, there’ll be no running, sitting on the grass or sunbathing, while you won’t get very far if you bring a camera on tournament days. There’s even a strict chair policy, with no place for “folding armchairs and rigid-type chairs” or those with pointed ends.

But what about the clothing policy? Is there a dress code? Thankfully, Augusta National is not nearly as strict when it comes to your attire while attending The Masters. Nevertheless, there are still one or two things to take into account.

Among the official Masters website’s list of prohibited items is, understandably, golf shoes with metal spikes, with Augusta National keen to “preserve the condition of the turf on the course and around the grounds,” with a request instead that patrons wear “appropriate shoes without spikes.”

Fair enough, but what else? Under the website’s etiquette section, there’s a request for those attending to wear “proper attire,” and there's a bit more details in its dedicated section on the subject.

There, it states that patrons should “dress appropriately for the weather” with lighter layers recommended, given the typical April temperature range of the highs 80s to lows 50s. Water-resistant shoes are also recommended (although not with pointed heels). On the subject of shoes, don’t take them off, as bare feet aren’t acceptable.

Patrons are asked to "dress appropriately" for the weather at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is one other thing sure to lead to disgruntlement - caps cannot be worn backwards while on the property: a rule that even one of the players, Rickie Fowler, infringed in 2011. Back then, he appeared at the media center for an interview with the cap on back-to-front, and was swiftly requested to turn it around!