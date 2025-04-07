Is There A Dress Code For Patrons At The Masters?
There are plenty of policies for patrons attending The Masters to be aware of, but is there a dress code?
It’s no secret that there is a sizeable list of rules for patrons at The Masters to adhere to.
For example, there’ll be no running, sitting on the grass or sunbathing, while you won’t get very far if you bring a camera on tournament days. There’s even a strict chair policy, with no place for “folding armchairs and rigid-type chairs” or those with pointed ends.
But what about the clothing policy? Is there a dress code? Thankfully, Augusta National is not nearly as strict when it comes to your attire while attending The Masters. Nevertheless, there are still one or two things to take into account.
Among the official Masters website’s list of prohibited items is, understandably, golf shoes with metal spikes, with Augusta National keen to “preserve the condition of the turf on the course and around the grounds,” with a request instead that patrons wear “appropriate shoes without spikes.”
Fair enough, but what else? Under the website’s etiquette section, there’s a request for those attending to wear “proper attire,” and there's a bit more details in its dedicated section on the subject.
There, it states that patrons should “dress appropriately for the weather” with lighter layers recommended, given the typical April temperature range of the highs 80s to lows 50s. Water-resistant shoes are also recommended (although not with pointed heels). On the subject of shoes, don’t take them off, as bare feet aren’t acceptable.
There is one other thing sure to lead to disgruntlement - caps cannot be worn backwards while on the property: a rule that even one of the players, Rickie Fowler, infringed in 2011. Back then, he appeared at the media center for an interview with the cap on back-to-front, and was swiftly requested to turn it around!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Amateur Legend Peter McEvoy Dies Aged 72
Golf England has announced that the two-time Amateur Championship winner has passed away
By Mike Hall Published
-
Three Caddies With 70+ Years Of Masters Experience Spill Their Augusta National Secrets
Veteran caddies Billy Foster, Ricci Roberts and Terry Mundy share their memories of Augusta National and offer some insight as to what goes on inside the ropes...
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Can You Take A Camera To The Masters?
Attending Augusta National for the Major is a dream for many golf fans - but can you take a camera?
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is Rory McIlroy's Masters Record?
The Northern Irishman is yet to win the first Major of the season, but he has come close on a couple of occasions - here is McIlroy's Masters record in full...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Hiroshi Tai? 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Singaporean Golfer
Learn more about Singaporean amateur golfer, Hiroshi Tai via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Hastings Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer
Discover more about the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship winner via these facts in relation to his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Evan Beck? 18 Facts About The Investment Analyst Playing In The Masters
Discover more about amateur golfer and current investment analyst Evan Beck via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far..
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Tiger Woods’ Masters Week Was Actually A Huge Success
Woods finished last at an event in which he made the cut for just the third time in his near-30-year pro career at The 2024 Masters - but looking at the result here is too short-sighted...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Golf Shoe Does Bryson Dechambeau Wear?
DeChambeau has worn many pairs of golf shoes throughout his career, with the American currently wearing the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Azalea Cocktail Recipe: How To Make The Famous Augusta National Drink
Thanks to the Masters’ official pinterest page, we now know how to make the famous cocktail the right way
By Joel Kulasingham Published