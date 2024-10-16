Caden Fioroni Facts: 10 Things To Know About The UNLV Golfer
Caden Fioroni is one of the most promising amateurs from California, currently playing for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels
Caden Fioroni is one of the most promising US amateur coming through the ranks and looks set to have a promising career if/when he turns professional.
Get to know him better with these facts...
Caden Fioroni facts:
1. Fioroni was born in San Diego, California.
2. He won the 2019 California Interscholastic Federation Boys' High School State Individual title.
3. He enrolled at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California for 2020-2021, which is where Sahith Theegala attended.
4. He then moved to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2021 and majored in Sociology.
5. He led the UNLV Rebels team for scoring average in his sophomore year with 71.22, which was 10th all-time in school history. He bettered it in 2022 with an average score of 70.53, which ranks fifth all-time.
6. Fioroni was named Mountain West Conference Men’s Golfer of the year in 2022.
7. Also in 2022, he won the Southern California Amateur Championship at San Diego Country Club, shooting 14-under-par to win by eight strokes.
8. In his senior year, Fioroni matched the school's low score with a nine-under-par 62 in the first round of the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Country Club.
A post shared by Southern California Golf Association (@thescga)
A photo posted by on
9. He won the 2024 California Amateur Championship at Sherwood Country Club, where he defeated Torey Edwards 3&2 in the final. His win qualified him for the US Amateur Championship.
10. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2024 Shriner's Open in Las Vegas, where he received a sponsor's invitation.
|Born
|June 7, 2002, San Diego, California
|Height
|5'10"
|College
|Pepperdine (2020-21), University of Nevada, Las Vegas (2021 onwards)
Caden Fioroni wins
- 2022 Southern California Amateur Championship (-14, eight stroke win)
- 2024 California Amateur Championship (3&2 win in final vs Torey Edwards)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
-
-
