Caden Fioroni Facts: 10 Things To Know About The UNLV Golfer

Caden Fioroni is one of the most promising US amateur coming through the ranks and looks set to have a promising career if/when he turns professional.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Caden Fioroni facts:

1. Fioroni was born in San Diego, California.

2. He won the 2019 California Interscholastic Federation Boys' High School State Individual title.

3. He enrolled at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California for 2020-2021, which is where Sahith Theegala attended.

4. He then moved to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2021 and majored in Sociology.

5. He led the UNLV Rebels team for scoring average in his sophomore year with 71.22, which was 10th all-time in school history. He bettered it in 2022 with an average score of 70.53, which ranks fifth all-time.

6. Fioroni was named Mountain West Conference Men’s Golfer of the year in 2022.

7. Also in 2022, he won the Southern California Amateur Championship at San Diego Country Club, shooting 14-under-par to win by eight strokes.

8. In his senior year, Fioroni matched the school's low score with a nine-under-par 62 in the first round of the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Country Club.

9. He won the 2024 California Amateur Championship at Sherwood Country Club, where he defeated Torey Edwards 3&2 in the final. His win qualified him for the US Amateur Championship.

10. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2024 Shriner's Open in Las Vegas, where he received a sponsor's invitation.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Caden Fioroni bio Born June 7, 2002, San Diego, California Height 5'10" College Pepperdine (2020-21), University of Nevada, Las Vegas (2021 onwards)

Caden Fioroni wins