DeChambeau Says Koepka Feud Is "All Real" After "Disgusting" Treatment

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka finally settle their differences this week in The Match, where they'll take eachother on over 12 holes at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

Ahead of The Match, the two have been selling the duel thanks to some spicy comments in a conference call where both men didn't hold back. This is despite the pair hugging at the Ryder Cup winning press conference, although both Brooks and Bryson say it was forced.

“I wouldn’t put much on a forced hug,” Koepka said.

“It was definitely a little forced,” DeChambeau said. “The team wanted us to do it, and to be honest I was surprised he did it. But I’m a guy that can put things behind me pretty quickly when you apologize and then we can move along. But it definitely felt forced, there wasn’t an apology or anything like that. Until I get an apology for what he’s said and what not, nothing will change.”

DeChambeau went on to describe the treatment received by Koepka as "disgusting", whilst hinting it was to help him make headlines and earn more of the PIP (Player Impact Program), which offers financial rewards to players for their popularity off the course.

“This is all real on my end,” DeChambeau confirmed. “It’s disgusting the way the guy has tried to knock me down. There’s no need for it in the game of golf, he’s just tried to knock me down at every angle, every avenue. For what reason, I don’t know. Maybe it’s because he’s jealous and wants to get a part of that PIP money from the tour. That’s probably a part of it, because it was squashed until that was announced.”

Koepka says he's never really liked DeChambeau and is particularly annoyed after the Golfing Scientist spoke to his caddie Rickie Elliott. DeChambeau reportedly went up to Elliott and said to "tell your man if he’s got something to say, say it to myself," after Koepka was publicly criticising his pace of play.

“I’ve said it like 10 different times. I’ve never really liked him,” Koepka said. "I think we played together maybe when he was an amateur at Augusta, that was the only time that I can think of that we ever played. We didn’t get along there, didn’t get along since he got out [on Tour], and then he said that stuff to Rick and I just thought it was crap. You don’t go ask my caddie to say something to me. Just come to me. Don’t be a little baby about it. I think he’s learned his lesson.”

Koepka comes into The Match off the back of two missed cuts but will have some new equipment in the bag after signing with Srixon. “He’s been lacking a bit recently,” DeChambeau said on Koepka’s form. “I’m happy for him that he signed with Srixon, wink wink.”

