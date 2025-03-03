Brice Garnett Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Brice Garnett was college golf star before building a solid career in the pro game – here are 15 things you may not know about him

Brice Garnett takes a shot during the 2025 Cognizant Classic
Brice Garnett turned professional in 2006
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Brice Garnett had a brilliant college career before turning professional. Though it hasn’t always been easy for the Missouri player, his hard work paid off through the years as he became established on the PGA Tour. There’s a lot more than golf to Garnett than meets the eye, too – here are 15 things to know about him.

Brice Garnett Facts

1. Brice Garnett was born on 6 September 1983 in Gallatin, Missouri.

2. He took up the game at the age of four when he was introduced to it by his father.

3. His friend and former caddie Jeff Donovan revealed to PGATour.com that he was a good drummer as a youngster.

4. Donovan also revealed his nickname is Skillet and there was once a drink of the same name in his honor at a Mexican restaurant in his hometown.

5. He once shot a 59 at his local club, Daviess Country Club.

6. Garnett also played basketball in high school, and was an all-conference, all-district and all-region selection.

7. He attended Missouri Western State University, where he became the most decorated golfer in its history, including a three-time NCAA Division II All-American.

8. He was inducted into its Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

9. The same year, he made his maiden Major appearance at the US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco after winning the Springfield, Ohio regional qualifier.

10. Garnett turned professional in 2006 and initially played on the Adams Pro Tour, winning once, before joining the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2010.

Brice Garnett celebrates winning the WinCo Foods Portland Open

Brice Garnett won twice on the Web.com Tour in 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. A year later, he won twice on the eGolf Professional Tour.

12. After finishing 14th on the Web.com Tour’s points list in 2013, he earned his PGA Tour card.

13. Another stint on the developmental circuit followed, before he regained his PGA Card in 2017.

14. His maiden win on the PGA Tour came in 2018 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, and a second title came six years later in the Puerto Rico Open.

Brice Garnett holding the Corales Puntacana Championship trophy

Brice Garnett's maiden PGA Tour win came at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. His hobbies include boating and cooking.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Brice Garnett Bio

Full Name

Brice Patrick Garnett

Born

6 September 1983 - Gallatin, Missouri

Height

5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)

Former Tours

Korn Ferry Tour

eGolf Professional Tour

Adams Pro Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Professional Wins

7

Highest OWGR

114th

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Brice Garnett Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Adams Pro Tour

2010 Mary Bird Perkins Open

N/A

eGolf Professional Tour

2011 River Hills Classic

-21 (five shots)

eGolf Professional Tour

2011 Southern Open

-22 (two shots)

Web.com Tour

2017 Utah Championship

-21 (one shot)

Web.com Tour

2017 WinCo Foods Portland Open

-18 (four shots)

PGA Tour

2018 Corales Puntacana Championship

-18 (four shots)

PGA Tour

2024 Puerto Rico Open

-19 (playoff)

Brice Garnett PGA Tour Earnings

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Money

2013/14

$617,805

2014/15

$637,789

2015/16

$446,565

2017/18

$1,466,224

2018/19

$1,019,594

2019/20

$626,179

2020/21

$926,914

2021/22

$579,670

2022/23

$492,959

2024

$1,340,330

Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

