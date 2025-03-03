Brice Garnett Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Brice Garnett was college golf star before building a solid career in the pro game – here are 15 things you may not know about him
Brice Garnett had a brilliant college career before turning professional. Though it hasn’t always been easy for the Missouri player, his hard work paid off through the years as he became established on the PGA Tour. There’s a lot more than golf to Garnett than meets the eye, too – here are 15 things to know about him.
Brice Garnett Facts
1. Brice Garnett was born on 6 September 1983 in Gallatin, Missouri.
2. He took up the game at the age of four when he was introduced to it by his father.
3. His friend and former caddie Jeff Donovan revealed to PGATour.com that he was a good drummer as a youngster.
4. Donovan also revealed his nickname is Skillet and there was once a drink of the same name in his honor at a Mexican restaurant in his hometown.
5. He once shot a 59 at his local club, Daviess Country Club.
6. Garnett also played basketball in high school, and was an all-conference, all-district and all-region selection.
7. He attended Missouri Western State University, where he became the most decorated golfer in its history, including a three-time NCAA Division II All-American.
8. He was inducted into its Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.
9. The same year, he made his maiden Major appearance at the US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco after winning the Springfield, Ohio regional qualifier.
10. Garnett turned professional in 2006 and initially played on the Adams Pro Tour, winning once, before joining the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2010.
11. A year later, he won twice on the eGolf Professional Tour.
12. After finishing 14th on the Web.com Tour’s points list in 2013, he earned his PGA Tour card.
13. Another stint on the developmental circuit followed, before he regained his PGA Card in 2017.
14. His maiden win on the PGA Tour came in 2018 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, and a second title came six years later in the Puerto Rico Open.
15. His hobbies include boating and cooking.
Full Name
Brice Patrick Garnett
Born
6 September 1983 - Gallatin, Missouri
Height
5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)
Former Tours
Korn Ferry Tour
eGolf Professional Tour
Adams Pro Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Professional Wins
7
Highest OWGR
114th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Adams Pro Tour
2010 Mary Bird Perkins Open
N/A
eGolf Professional Tour
2011 River Hills Classic
-21 (five shots)
eGolf Professional Tour
2011 Southern Open
-22 (two shots)
Web.com Tour
2017 Utah Championship
-21 (one shot)
Web.com Tour
2017 WinCo Foods Portland Open
-18 (four shots)
PGA Tour
2018 Corales Puntacana Championship
-18 (four shots)
PGA Tour
2024 Puerto Rico Open
-19 (playoff)
Brice Garnett PGA Tour Earnings
Year
Money
2013/14
$617,805
2014/15
$637,789
2015/16
$446,565
2017/18
$1,466,224
2018/19
$1,019,594
2019/20
$626,179
2020/21
$926,914
2021/22
$579,670
2022/23
$492,959
2024
$1,340,330
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
