Brice Garnett Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Brice Garnett had a brilliant college career before turning professional. Though it hasn’t always been easy for the Missouri player, his hard work paid off through the years as he became established on the PGA Tour. There’s a lot more than golf to Garnett than meets the eye, too – here are 15 things to know about him.

Brice Garnett Facts

1. Brice Garnett was born on 6 September 1983 in Gallatin, Missouri.

2. He took up the game at the age of four when he was introduced to it by his father.

3. His friend and former caddie Jeff Donovan revealed to PGATour.com that he was a good drummer as a youngster.

4. Donovan also revealed his nickname is Skillet and there was once a drink of the same name in his honor at a Mexican restaurant in his hometown.

5. He once shot a 59 at his local club, Daviess Country Club.

6. Garnett also played basketball in high school, and was an all-conference, all-district and all-region selection.

7. He attended Missouri Western State University, where he became the most decorated golfer in its history, including a three-time NCAA Division II All-American.

8. He was inducted into its Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

9. The same year, he made his maiden Major appearance at the US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco after winning the Springfield, Ohio regional qualifier.

10. Garnett turned professional in 2006 and initially played on the Adams Pro Tour, winning once, before joining the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2010.

Brice Garnett won twice on the Web.com Tour in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. A year later, he won twice on the eGolf Professional Tour.

12. After finishing 14th on the Web.com Tour’s points list in 2013, he earned his PGA Tour card.

13. Another stint on the developmental circuit followed, before he regained his PGA Card in 2017.

14. His maiden win on the PGA Tour came in 2018 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, and a second title came six years later in the Puerto Rico Open.

Brice Garnett's maiden PGA Tour win came at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. His hobbies include boating and cooking.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brice Garnett Bio Full Name Brice Patrick Garnett Born 6 September 1983 - Gallatin, Missouri Height 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) Former Tours Korn Ferry Tour eGolf Professional Tour Adams Pro Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 7 Highest OWGR 114th

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brice Garnett Professional Wins Tour Event Winning Score Adams Pro Tour 2010 Mary Bird Perkins Open N/A eGolf Professional Tour 2011 River Hills Classic -21 (five shots) eGolf Professional Tour 2011 Southern Open -22 (two shots) Web.com Tour 2017 Utah Championship -21 (one shot) Web.com Tour 2017 WinCo Foods Portland Open -18 (four shots) PGA Tour 2018 Corales Puntacana Championship -18 (four shots) PGA Tour 2024 Puerto Rico Open -19 (playoff)

Brice Garnett PGA Tour Earnings