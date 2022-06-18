9 Things You Didn't Know About Patrick Rodgers
How well do you know the American professional golfer? Here are nine facts on him.
1. Rodgers was born in Avon, Indiana.
2. He played on two Walker Cup teams in 2011 and 2013. In the 2011 loss, he won half a point from three matches, and then two years later he was on the winning US team. In that event he won two matches out of four.
3. In three years at Stanford, Rodgers equaled the all-time school record for wins held by Tiger Woods (opens in new tab) (11). In addition, he broke Woods' all-time scoring average record, finishing with a career scoring average of 70.32, besting Woods' mark of 70.96.
4. He won the 2014 Ben Hogan Award for being the nation's top amateur golfer, the same year he spent 16 weeks atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He would turn professional in 2014 as well.
5. Idolized Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller and played basketball through his freshman year at Avon High School outside Indianapolis.
6. As of 2017, Rodgers has been in a relationship with Jade Gordon, who is a British stunt coordinator and film assistant. The two became engaged on December 28, 2017 and married on May 26, 2019 at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens in Miami, Florida.
7. In the final event of 2018, Rodgers came close to winning his first PGA Tour title, after firing rounds of 61-62 at the weekend of the RSM Classic to enter a playoff with Charles Howell III. He lost the playoff on the second extra hole, when Howell III holed a birdie putt after Rodgers missed. He is yet to win on the PGA Tour.
8. Since turning professional in 2014, Rodgers has registered one victory, on the Korn Ferry Tour, the 2015 Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship.
9. Rodgers follows the Indianapolis Colts, Pacers and St. Louis Cardinals.
