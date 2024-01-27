10 Things You Didn't Know About Trace Crowe

1. Trace Crowe was born 9th October 1996 in Greenville, South Carolina.

2. He attended Auburn University and enjoyed an exceptional amateur career, claiming multiple titles in a four year period.

3. Crowe claims that if he could play any course in the world it would be Augusta National. The reason being the tradition of the Masters.

4. His dream vacation would be a hunting trip in Montana.

5. After enjoying an excellent amateur career, he turned professional in 2020.

6. If he wasn't a professional golfer, Crowe states his ideal profession would be a doctor.

7. Crowe's father has played a huge part in his golf career and encouraged Crowe to play in events when he was young. “We didn’t have a lot and he just poured his heart and soul into my golf to get here,” Crowe said of his father in 2023.

8. In 2023, Crowe finished just outside the top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour's Points List. He had played well the first two days but struggled on the weekend, carding 76-74 in his final two rounds.

9. He resides in Charlotte, North Carolina

10. After missing out on the top 30 of the Points List, Crowe headed to Q-School and secured his PGA Tour card after finishing in a tie for second. What was even more amazing is that he injured his ankle the Wednesday before the event got underway.

HOW FAR DOES TRACE CROWE DRIVE THE BALL?

Currently, Crowe has not played enough rounds on the PGA Tour to provide an average driving distance. What we do know is that the American averaged 292.6 yards at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, with his longest being 312 yards.