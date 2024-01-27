10 Things You Didn't Know About Trace Crowe
Get to know the PGA Tour rookie, Trace Crowe, a little bit better with these 10 facts
10 Things You Didn't Know About Trace Crowe
1. Trace Crowe was born 9th October 1996 in Greenville, South Carolina.
2. He attended Auburn University and enjoyed an exceptional amateur career, claiming multiple titles in a four year period.
3. Crowe claims that if he could play any course in the world it would be Augusta National. The reason being the tradition of the Masters.
4. His dream vacation would be a hunting trip in Montana.
5. After enjoying an excellent amateur career, he turned professional in 2020.
A post shared by Trace Crowe (@trace_crowe)
A photo posted by on
6. If he wasn't a professional golfer, Crowe states his ideal profession would be a doctor.
7. Crowe's father has played a huge part in his golf career and encouraged Crowe to play in events when he was young. “We didn’t have a lot and he just poured his heart and soul into my golf to get here,” Crowe said of his father in 2023.
8. In 2023, Crowe finished just outside the top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour's Points List. He had played well the first two days but struggled on the weekend, carding 76-74 in his final two rounds.
9. He resides in Charlotte, North Carolina
10. After missing out on the top 30 of the Points List, Crowe headed to Q-School and secured his PGA Tour card after finishing in a tie for second. What was even more amazing is that he injured his ankle the Wednesday before the event got underway.
HOW FAR DOES TRACE CROWE DRIVE THE BALL?
Currently, Crowe has not played enough rounds on the PGA Tour to provide an average driving distance. What we do know is that the American averaged 292.6 yards at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, with his longest being 312 yards.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Jake Knapp
Get to know the former security guard, turned PGA Tour pro, a little bit better
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Anthony Kim Fuels Comeback Rumours With New Swing Video
Anthony Kim last played on the PGA Tour in May 2012, but reports suggest he is considering a spectacular return to the sport
By Ben Fleming Published