Recognise This Fault In Your Golf Swing? It's Time 'Elvis Leg' Left The Building...
Plenty of people try to emulate the great Elvis Pressley, but doing so on the course rarely leads to success in the golf swing. Tom Motley explains...
Tom Motley
Elvis Pressley was (and still is) a music and style icon, with admirers and impersonators around the world.
As one of the most recognisable celebrity names in history, most people will be able to recall his expressive dance moves - but how many of you have let them slip into your golf swing?
In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Coach and PGA professional Tom Motley shares how destructive 'Elvis leg', one of the biggest swing faults, can be to your success on the golf course.
Thankfully, he also shares two quick fixes that can help any amateur golfer get out of jail(house rock)... sorry, I had to!
It's Time 'Elvis Leg' Left The Building
Tom Motley has been a PGA professional since 2005. He offers a high level of coaching, utilising the best possible coaching technology eg Swing Catalyst with pressure plates, TrackMan 4 along with a vast array of training aids. Tom continually develops his skills through spending time with some of the best coaches across the globe.
When something is ‘out’ in the golf swing, the body has a way of trying to adapt and doing the best job it can to hit the ball - and 'Elvis leg' is one of those examples!
If you’re really narrow, the legs can kick in and you’ll start extending up to try and find some space. There’s just no room here.
This is a classic poor impact position among those who have a penchant for early extension. The ‘Elvis leg’ is where players are basically trying to get out of their own way.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Quick Fix 1
To develop that feeling of shifting pressure laterally (from trail foot to lead foot) rather than up to the toes, stand on an alignment stick and hit balls at 60%. Stand so the arch of each foot sits ‘over’ the alignment stick.
Quick Fix 2
Put a club under your trail heel as here (or a tennis ball cut in half). This is an awareness drill, and one that is going to help you to improve your ball-striking.
Take a nice, smooth backswing, allowing the pressure to move into your right heel. I want you to feel like the right heel doesn’t lift until around impact.
In this image, the club under my trail foot is just beginning to fall to the ground, which means you’ve maintained good stability and released that trail foot correctly.
This drill will feel a little strange at first, but it’s a really effective way of stabilising your lower half. It will feel quite restrictive, but it’s an extreme drill that will teach you how to create a stable, well-balanced lower half and improve ground control.
You can see that the club has released through impact and fallen to the ground. Also, note how my arms have fully extended through impact and on into the follow-through.
What are the 5 most common swing faults?
According to Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott, most amateur golfers have one of these swing faults...
1. Poor takeaway with driver
2. Open clubface at impact with driver
3. Using a driver swing with an iron
4. Having a cupped lead wrist at the top of the backswing
5. Poor setup for hitting pitch shots
If you can relate to anything on this list and want a fix, check out Alex's expert tips for solving the most common amateur swing faults by clicking the link above.
There is also a handy video embedded at the top of this article if you would prefer a visual guide.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Tom MotleyTop 50 Coach
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Assistant Pro At Rory McIlroy’s Home Club Is Teeing It Up At The PGA Championship This Week
Michael Kartrude got to practice alongside some big names at the PGA Championship, two of whom he knows quite well from his Florida club
-
The 56-Year-Old Club Pro Making His 12th PGA Championship Appearance At Quail Hollow This Week
A total of 20 club pros earned spots in the PGA Championship in April, and one of them is very familiar with the Major
-
I Can Help You Strike The Golf Ball Better Than Ever Before (And All You Need Is A Towel)
Better ball striking and low scoring go hand in hand, but with practise time in short supply it's important to find the right drills. Grab a towel and let's go!
-
Destroying Your Scorecard Around The Green? Try My 3 Simple Shots To Get Up And Down From Anywhere
Save your short game with the help of PGA Specialist Coach and Honorary Member Sarah Bennett, as she teaches you how to play three simple shots around the green
-
When Should I Putt From The Fringe? This Data Will Challenge Your Short Game Mindset
Lots of golfers would benefit from putting when on the fringe or just off the green, but when should you opt for the putter over a wedge? Neil Marr explains...
-
Do You Hit Short Putts Too Hard? I Did... But Then I Tried This Simple Formula For Success
Missing a short putt is infuriating, so why put yourself through the trauma? Instead, try this formula for success from inside four-feet and roll them home!
-
How Many Of These Boxes Do You Tick Before Hitting The Golf Ball? (Any Less Than 4 Could Be Costly)
If these four crucial steps aren't a consistent part of your pre-shot routine, you will be costing yourself shots and valuable progress towards a lower handicap
-
Thomas Bjorn Shares An Invaluable Scoring Tip He Learned From Tiger Woods
Thomas Bjorn shares a superb tee to green masterclass, including some invaluable scoring advice from Tiger Woods, in a bid to help you improve on the course
-
I Had No Idea It Was This Easy To Hit Draws And Fades... You Have To Try This Foolproof Formula Now
When Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott shared this simple formula with me, I could not believe how easy it was to draw and fade the golf ball... you have to try it!
-
Sandy Lyle Shared 3 Top Tips With Us Prior To Winning The Masters in 1988... And They Could Still Save You Shots 37 Years Later
The 1988 Masters Champion shared his expert tips in the January 1988 issue of Golf Monthly, but they are still absolute gems for amateur golfers to this day...