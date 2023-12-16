'He “May” Only Find Happiness When He Retires From Golf, In His Great Achievements' - Padraig Harrington Provides Fascinating Insight Into Maintaining Motivation As A Pro

Longevity is something that every professional golfer strives for. Having to manage dips in form, technical issues and injuries are part and parcel of the job. But what about the challenge that comes with winning?

Plenty of players go through hot streaks that see them rise up the rankings, or capture a few titles after a period of good play. Yet, not all players stay there; plenty drift away, unable to maintain that level of performance that saw them achieve their greatest career achievements.

With the PGA Tour's Q-School underway, and as pros battle to maintain their playing credentials for next year, many of those names and stories are there for all to see. One of those is Russell Knox who, just seven years on from winning twice in a season, finds himself battling to stay on the Tour next year.

As people on social media tried to explain this occurrence, the conversation eventually reached Padraig Harrington, a man who has re-invented his career on numerous occasions.

The 52-year-old has added more distance in recent years, become a regular winner on the PGA Tour Champions and was even touted as a potential Ryder Cup wildcard pick earlier in the year.

So, how does he maintain his level of performance and why do others fail to? Well, the Irishman laid it all out and his answer was fascinating.

"I’m sure there are outliers to this but in general I believe this [drop in form] happens for two reasons," the three-time Major champion began.

"Everyone has deep-down goals or expectations like winning/making a Ryder Cup team/ winning a major. If that’s the end goal, unfortunately, it’s very hard to start a new goal once achieved.

"For instance, I learnt from Phil Mickelson to always speak about majors in the plural not singular, thus I kept going after one. I wish I had believed or convinced myself of 10. Remember it’s a deep-down belief, not a casual I “like” goal, it’s a “want”.

"Secondly, after great performances like winning a major, players completely overestimate how well they played. Most think their play was close to perfection, which is never true when you watch back. That slightly fat shot ran up close rather than plugging in the face of the bunker.

"This is true about all our heroes in sport, we tend to only see their brilliance and never see their mistakes. The reason they are great is because they don’t lose confidence when they make a mistake.

"For the player coming off a peak in golf, he spends the majority of the rest of his golfing career in misery trying to live up to his unrealistic expectation of himself. He “may” only find happiness when he retires from golf, in his great achievements."

Harrington is currently playing in the PNC Championship with his son Ciaran alongside the likes of Tiger and Charlie Woods. You can follow the latest updates by clicking the link.