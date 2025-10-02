You Must Fix This Golf Swing Fault Now! It's Causing A 'Huge Loss Of Power' (And Distance)

Some of you might never have heard of a flying elbow in the golf swing, but so many amateurs struggle with this common fault that eats into the distance you can hit the ball on the golf course.

Understanding how your right elbow should work in the golf swing could help you to maximise power and ensure a centred strike with driver, but what is the flying elbow and how can you fix it?

In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Advanced professional Katie Dawkins explains all and shares a simple drill that will help you to banish this destructive fault for good...

How To Fix A 'Flying Elbow' In The Golf Swing With One Drill

When you’ve reached the limit of your rotational ability, the arms can then think that it’s a good idea to finish the swing for you.

We talk a lot about how to get a straight left arm in the golf swing, but this fault often sees a tilt, then collapse in the lead arm meaning a huge loss of power.

Try this drill to help maintain energy and efficiency in your swing. Adopt a fairly athletic posture and let your arms hang down.

Then, take your leading arm and hook the back of its hand behind your trailing elbow, making sure that your trail arm stays nice and relaxed.

A great drill to fix the flying elbow, which any golfer can easily do at home (Image credit: Olly Curtis)

Those who are predominantly right-handed can start off at address with lots of tension in their right arm (almost braced).

Let it relax, which will help the elbow to fold rather than fly going back. Note in the image that all I’ve done is turn my back to the target and allow that elbow to fold.

This trail elbow is close to my body and I could almost be a waiter carrying a tray of drinks. There isn’t an ounce of tension. My trail elbow is pointing down and everything is nice and connected.

Imagine yourself holding a tray of drinks on your trail hand when at the top of the backswing in this simple drill (Image credit: Olly Curtis)

If you don’t use your body correctly and stop turning, you’ll reach a point where the arms will lift and take over.

The connection has gone in the image below – the back of my lead hand has separated from my trail arm and the resistance you need to generate power has been lost.

Bear in mind, though, that if you have mobility worries or rotator cuff issues you may struggle to maintain resistance.

The flying elbow can cost you precious yards on the course, so look out for this in your swing (Image credit: Olly Curtis)