How Should Your Right Elbow In The Golf Swing Work?
In this video, PGA pro Ben Emerson discusses how the right elbow in the golf swing should work
How the right elbow in the golf swing works might not be something many people have considered, so it might surprise you to learn it can play a pivotal role in determining success. In the video and article below, PGA pro Ben Emerson discusses the different ways in which it can help you play better golf...
To clarify, this is based on a right-handed golfer, so would apply to the trail arm - for left-handers, that would be your left arm. And we’re concentrating on the takeaway in the golf swing up to the top, as well as what it does on the way down.
First of all, it’s important to check how much range of motion you have in your trail arm. To do this, stand nice and tall, with your arm forming a right angle parallel to the ground. From there, rotate your forearm backwards (like the picture below) around the elbow and see how far it stretches. Some people will find that it moves 90° or more, while others will struggle to achieve this position.
If you can get to around 90°, where your elbow is pointing straight down to the ground, you’ve got a solid foundation because your body is physically able to support the club using the elbow at the top of the swing. It should look like the picture (left) above.
A good golf downswing sequence, whereby the lower body acts as the trigger to rotate through the shot, is then all that's required for that elbow to find its way into an efficient impact position.
However, if you’re someone that lacks golf mobility and can only get to, say, 45°, it’s important not to force it any further - letting the elbow ‘fly’ is still an effective method. A certain Jack Nicklaus had what is termed ‘the flying elbow’ and won 18 majors, so there are ways of using it to your advantage.
One of the faults I see from people who try and force it is that they early extend in the backswing and come out of posture in a desire to achieve a more 'orthodox' action.
But while it has become popular in recent years to keep the elbow more tucked, try to see the positives of the flying elbow. At the top, the club will likely be pointing across the line, so feel like the elbow works straight back towards the ball, and you'll be able to shallow the club effectively and get your golf swing on plane. You'll then be in a great position to his crisper and cleaner shots.
If it's good enough for greats of the game like Nicklaus, Fred Couples and Jim Furyk, it's good enough for the rest of us. So, check your range of motion and see which category you fit into. Then, work on using this to your advantage rather that seeing it as a negative. Good luck!
Location: Sand Martins GC
Ben’s modern approach to golf coaching has seen him become one of the most sought-after coaches in the country and teaches none other than Robbie Williams. His honest, modern and fun style of coaching has help thousands of golfers of all ages and abilities and he has been coaching for over 20 years.
Advice for practice:
Start with slow, small swings. If you can’t do it small and slowly there is not a hope in hell of doing it at full speed with a full swing! In other sports such as rugby or martial arts they slow learn new moves/plays before making them at full speed.
Teaching philosophy:
‘Why guess when you can access’ Ever new student goes through a full TPI movement screen, 3D motion capture and pressure plate analysis as well as TrackMan and 2D video analysis. Coaching is based on facts and not guess work.
Most common problem:
A lack of clubface understanding and awareness. I get golfers to aim the clubface directly at the target and get them to make a slow swings and deliver the club to the ball with an open face, then repeat the same thing again but with a closed face, followed by one at the target. Giving them full awareness based on feelings errors to find a happy middle ground.
