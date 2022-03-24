Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How the right elbow in the golf swing works might not be something many people have considered, so it might surprise you to learn it can play a pivotal role in determining success. In the video and article below, PGA pro Ben Emerson discusses the different ways in which it can help you play better golf...

How should your right elbow in the golf swing work?

To clarify, this is based on a right-handed golfer, so would apply to the trail arm - for left-handers, that would be your left arm. And we’re concentrating on the takeaway in the golf swing up to the top, as well as what it does on the way down.

First of all, it’s important to check how much range of motion you have in your trail arm. To do this, stand nice and tall, with your arm forming a right angle parallel to the ground. From there, rotate your forearm backwards (like the picture below) around the elbow and see how far it stretches. Some people will find that it moves 90° or more, while others will struggle to achieve this position.

Don't worry if you can't get all the way to the 90° position (left) (Image credit: Future)

If you can get to around 90°, where your elbow is pointing straight down to the ground, you’ve got a solid foundation because your body is physically able to support the club using the elbow at the top of the swing. It should look like the picture (left) above.

A good golf downswing sequence, whereby the lower body acts as the trigger to rotate through the shot, is then all that's required for that elbow to find its way into an efficient impact position.

This is quite an orthodox backswing position for someone with good range of motion in their arm (Image credit: Future)

However, if you’re someone that lacks golf mobility and can only get to, say, 45°, it’s important not to force it any further - letting the elbow ‘fly’ is still an effective method. A certain Jack Nicklaus had what is termed ‘the flying elbow’ and won 18 majors, so there are ways of using it to your advantage.

Many golfers have found great success with 'the flying elbow' (Image credit: Future)

One of the faults I see from people who try and force it is that they early extend in the backswing and come out of posture in a desire to achieve a more 'orthodox' action.

But while it has become popular in recent years to keep the elbow more tucked, try to see the positives of the flying elbow. At the top, the club will likely be pointing across the line, so feel like the elbow works straight back towards the ball, and you'll be able to shallow the club effectively and get your golf swing on plane. You'll then be in a great position to his crisper and cleaner shots.

If it's good enough for greats of the game like Nicklaus, Fred Couples and Jim Furyk, it's good enough for the rest of us. So, check your range of motion and see which category you fit into. Then, work on using this to your advantage rather that seeing it as a negative. Good luck!