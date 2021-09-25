Watch: Justin Thomas And Daniel Berger Neck Beers At The Ryder Cup

The American pair seemed to be enjoying themselves immensely on the first tee at Whistling Straits.

Watch: Justin Thomas And Daniel Berger Neck Beers At TheRyder Cup

Sitting 9-3 up going into the afternoon fourballs, you could be forgiven that Team USA have the Ryder Cup sewn up already.

Before the afternoon action got underway at Whistling Straits, the duo of Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas were getting the already rowdy American crowd even more pumped up.

With a lot of flailing arm movements and shouting, a beer can was tossed on to the first tee, with a second following not long after.

The result of this was both American players necking the beer from the can, as seen in these funny videos below:

The distribution of alcoholic beverages didn’t stop there, with Thomas throwing out full tins to the American crowd.

With the rate that Team USA are going at, it just won’t be beer on ice, but also champagne, with Padraig Harrington’s European side needing a miracle to retain the Ryder Cup.