Harrington Pledges To Get Tattoo If Europe Wins Ryder Cup

The Irishman is to follow in Thomas Bjorn's footsteps if his side retains the Ryder Cup trophy...

Padraig Harrington has revealed that he will be getting a tattoo if Europe wins the 2020 Ryder Cup.

The Irishman will follow in the footsteps of 2018 triumphant captain Thomas Bjorn, who famously got a tattoo of the winning scoreline after Paris.

Bjorn got the 17.5 – 10.5 scoreline tattoo’d a couple of months after Europe’s stunning victory at Le Golf National, which was posted in a video via the European Ryder Cup team.

Watch the video of Bjorn’s tattoo:

Harrington admits that it has now become a tradition and an “unwritten rule” for winning European captains to get a tattoo.

“I am delighted that that’s all they ask for, but I’d have given up a lot more. So yes, I will be getting a tattoo,” he said.

“If my team produce a winning week, I will be getting a tattoo to mark the occasion, and very comfortable that they only asked that much of me because I would have given more.

Related: 5 important questions for Padraig Harrington ahead of the Ryder Cup

“I think it’s an unwritten rule, so it has come up, yes, in conversation. Maybe they didn’t ask. Maybe I offered and they felt that was enough.

“But definitely, yeah, it’s a given now in Europe. Captain has to get a tattoo.

“And I don’t have any other tattoos at this stage, so it would be a new experience for me.

“Where on the body? I don’t know. It depends — no, I can’t go that route. Depends how long it is.”

Related: Ryder Cup Team Europe Numbers Explained

Harrington seeks to emulate Jose Maria Olazabal this week, who was the last European captain to win on US soil back at Medinah in 2012.

All of the last three Ryder Cups have been won by the home side, although the Irishman will hope that run ends this week.