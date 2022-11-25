Lazrus Wedge Review
Lazrus Wedge Review
The Lazrus wedge features a forged head in a classic style which performs well in all conditions. The feel is little compromised by the lower quality shaft and grip, but overall this is a worthy club.
Versatile sole and grind
Good feel from face
Shaft and grip could be higher quality
The name of the Lazrus wedge should inspire you to come back from the dead positions most of us find ourselves in around the green. This forged head has all the classic looks of a quality wedge and is available in three lofts of 52° (8° bounce), 56° (12°) and 60° (10°).
The face is milled and gives decent levels of spin from the additional score lines between the grooves that are there to create more friction with the ball at impact.
Around the greens the Lazrus wedge performed very well and the feel from the head was very good. The shape is classic and despite the fact there is only one bounce option for each loft, the sole gives plenty of options for opening or closing the face.
The sole is reasonably generous and features a curved leading edge which helps with the forgiveness of the wedge from tighter lies. The Lazrus wedge is equally as good from the sand, fairway and longer grass so this is a very versatile wedge.
If you like black finishes then the Lazrus wedge is for you, although it will wear off over time. If you use it from the sand a lot then it will fade quite quickly as we found in testing.
The blue paint fill may not convey a premium look for some, but everything else about the business end of the club does. It performs well and offers good feel, which is important as the price at $147 is up there with some of the higher profile wedge brands.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the 35.25 inch unbranded stepped steel shaft and the rather thin grip which don’t have the same quality feel. They let the Lazrus wedge down a bit and at this level of the market, the investment in better quality components would make the Lazrus contender to be one of the best golf wedges.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
