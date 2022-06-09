Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley Review
In our Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley review, Neil Tappin puts this premium model through its paces on the course
This is an exceptional golf trolley that really stands out thanks to the premium touches and extended battery life. With all its golfer-friendly features combined with a robust frame that is quick and easy to assemble, this really was a delightful trolley to use on the course.
Comes with more than 36 holes battery life
Premium styling
Crystal clear LCD display
Ergonomic and easy to fold away
Could offer more features for the price
The M-Tech is an M-Series trolley, so it comes with the things golfers love about this range - namely the compact folding, easy-to-assemble frame that has proven to be robust and reliable. The M-Tech comes in near the top of the price pyramid (there is now an M-Tech GPS model above it) and as a result boasts lots of premium touches and features to provide a more elegant looking and feeling trolley experience. As you can imagine, we were eager to put it to the test and after 18-holes we came to the conclusion that Motocaddy really has done an excellent job with the M-Tech.
Starting at the top, you’ll notice the handles on the trolley are hand-stitched leather grips that look superb and feel great to the touch. Working your way down the trolley, you’ll notice various pieces of chrome detailing on the wheels, levers and joints of the cart. They combine well with the carbon fiber aesthetics that are dotted around the M-Tech, which give this trolley a refined look.
The show-stopping feature on this cart is its lithium battery, which is also coated in a carbon fiber shell and is compact compared to many other batteries on the market. When picking it up, you’ll notice how light it is and see that it also features the number ‘36+’ written on its case. That shows it has the ability to go 36 holes, which is reassuring if you like to get in two rounds in a day or often forget to charge it before your next round.
While we’re on the subject of its power, the M-Tech’s 28-volt electronics provide an effortless feel and a very smooth ride. It's powerful when it needs to be and it's also very quiet. Almost silent, in fact, which was another great feature about this trolley.
In terms of grip, the trolley comes with a set of standard all-terrain Motocaddy wheels that compliments its style well but also provides excellent traction against the terrain when pushing uphill. Another cool feature the M-Tech boasts is its Downhill Control function, which worked perfectly on steep slopes preventing the trolley from rolling away from us. That means players no longer have to stretch their arms or run after their trolley to pull it back towards them when traversing undulating terrains.
The M-Tech also comes with an LCD screen which is clearly visible even in the brightest of sunshine. The screen proved to be another convenient addition to the trolley, showing the time, the length of round, how far you’ve walked and how far the trolley has traveled in its lifetime. You can also measure the length of a shot, which was another useful feature for golfers looking to keep tabs on how far they are hitting the ball. One other nifty feature about the M-Tech is that it also features a USB port under its handle that can be used for charging devices.
Motocaddy's Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system is also in play here, which your Motocaddy bag can be fixed into for a snug and secure ride removing the need for a lower strap. The trolley is very simple to fold down and we liked the function that allows you to fold it down with the battery in place and then charge it while folded.
While this is one of the best electric trolleys, available, it is also one of the more expensive offerings on the market and will set you back around $1,400. If you are savvy and do a bit of shopping around, you may find it for cheaper, or you could opt to spend your money on one of the less expensive M-Series trolleys like the excellent M5 GPS.
But overall, the M-Tech really does stand out from most other trolleys. Its 36+ battery, premium styling and golfer-friendly functions enhance your experience. It's not going to be for everyone, and some may expect for features for the price, but if you try it out we think you'll be impressed.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
