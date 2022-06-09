Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley Review

The M-Tech is an M-Series trolley, so it comes with the things golfers love about this range - namely the compact folding, easy-to-assemble frame that has proven to be robust and reliable. The M-Tech comes in near the top of the price pyramid (there is now an M-Tech GPS model above it) and as a result boasts lots of premium touches and features to provide a more elegant looking and feeling trolley experience. As you can imagine, we were eager to put it to the test and after 18-holes we came to the conclusion that Motocaddy really has done an excellent job with the M-Tech.

(Image credit: Future)

Starting at the top, you’ll notice the handles on the trolley are hand-stitched leather grips that look superb and feel great to the touch. Working your way down the trolley, you’ll notice various pieces of chrome detailing on the wheels, levers and joints of the cart. They combine well with the carbon fiber aesthetics that are dotted around the M-Tech, which give this trolley a refined look.

The show-stopping feature on this cart is its lithium battery, which is also coated in a carbon fiber shell and is compact compared to many other batteries on the market. When picking it up, you’ll notice how light it is and see that it also features the number ‘36+’ written on its case. That shows it has the ability to go 36 holes, which is reassuring if you like to get in two rounds in a day or often forget to charge it before your next round.

(Image credit: Future)

While we’re on the subject of its power, the M-Tech’s 28-volt electronics provide an effortless feel and a very smooth ride. It's powerful when it needs to be and it's also very quiet. Almost silent, in fact, which was another great feature about this trolley.

In terms of grip, the trolley comes with a set of standard all-terrain Motocaddy wheels that compliments its style well but also provides excellent traction against the terrain when pushing uphill. Another cool feature the M-Tech boasts is its Downhill Control function, which worked perfectly on steep slopes preventing the trolley from rolling away from us. That means players no longer have to stretch their arms or run after their trolley to pull it back towards them when traversing undulating terrains.

(Image credit: Future)

The M-Tech also comes with an LCD screen which is clearly visible even in the brightest of sunshine. The screen proved to be another convenient addition to the trolley, showing the time, the length of round, how far you’ve walked and how far the trolley has traveled in its lifetime. You can also measure the length of a shot, which was another useful feature for golfers looking to keep tabs on how far they are hitting the ball. One other nifty feature about the M-Tech is that it also features a USB port under its handle that can be used for charging devices.

(Image credit: Future)

Motocaddy's Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system is also in play here, which your Motocaddy bag can be fixed into for a snug and secure ride removing the need for a lower strap. The trolley is very simple to fold down and we liked the function that allows you to fold it down with the battery in place and then charge it while folded.

(Image credit: Future)

While this is one of the best electric trolleys, available, it is also one of the more expensive offerings on the market and will set you back around $1,400. If you are savvy and do a bit of shopping around, you may find it for cheaper, or you could opt to spend your money on one of the less expensive M-Series trolleys like the excellent M5 GPS.

But overall, the M-Tech really does stand out from most other trolleys. Its 36+ battery, premium styling and golfer-friendly functions enhance your experience. It's not going to be for everyone, and some may expect for features for the price, but if you try it out we think you'll be impressed.