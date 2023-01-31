Titleist TSR1 Hybrid Review
Designed for golfers with a moderate swing speed, we give our verdict on the Titleist TSR1 hybrid
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
If you are a moderate swinging player, it's difficult to fault this lightweight hybrid that looks like a wood and plays like a wood and generates effortless speed for easy launch. It performs with accuracy and good distance from a variety of lies, so a versatile and confidence-boosting club.
-
+
Wood-like profile
-
+
Consistent accuracy
-
+
Penetrating flight
-
-
Unsuitable for faster swinging players
-
-
Fitting is key to maximize performance
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Titleist TSR1 Hybrid Review
The TSR1 hybrid joins a driver and a fairway wood to complete the line-up of metalwoods in the new TSR1 range. Compared with the TSR2 and TSR3 hybrid models from the same family, TSR1 is designed to suit players with a moderate swing speed of less than 90mph to promote increased speed and launch.
Titleist says that the TSR1 hybrids are the most ‘wood-like’ hybrids that the company has ever made. It definitely has a similar shaped head to the TSR1 fairway wood, albeit on a smaller scale, so it does provide a confidence-inspiring look at address. Overall, it’s a tidy and sleek looking club and the shiny black crown adds to its luxurious aesthetic. I also like the leather-look headcover, and although this might be a small detail, it is really easy to put on and pull off.
TSR1 sets itself apart from other TSR models by its ultra-lightweight design and as a player that fits the profile of TSR1, I found it nicely weighted, yet not too light that I felt I might lose control when making a swing. This is in part thanks to the shaft, which is a key component in any club for a golfer to optimize performance.
The TSR1 hybrid is fitted with a lightweight Mitsubishi MMT SpeedMesh fairway shaft rather than a hybrid-specific shaft, and it's the extra half inch in length combined with the design characteristics of the clubhead that helps to deliver stability, increased speed and elevation for a moderate swinging golfer.
Over recent years, hybrids have become a game changer for many golfers, especially women, replacing harder to hit long irons and providing greater shot-making versatility from a variety of lies. Personally, I have always been a better wood than iron player. For that reason, I often struggle with my hybrids, as with a shallow swing style, I find it difficult to hit down on the ball like an iron shot, as I prefer to sweep the ball away. I was therefore keen to find out if the TSR1 5H with a 23-degree loft could improve my hybrid game and compete with the best golf hybrids on the market.
Confidence is a massive word in golf, so having a product that looks great and allows you to feel relaxed at set-up is really important. In this case, because the clubhead of the TSR1 hybrid does look more like a fairway wood, as I stood over the ball I immediately felt that I would be able to commit to the shot and play it like a wood.
It felt evenly balanced from the comfortable Golf Pride grip through to the shaft and clubhead, so I found it effortless to swing and managed to easily get the ball in the air from the fairway or light rough.
The deep center of gravity placement that maximizes MOI certainly delivered on ball speed. When using this club to hit shots into the green, I was most impressed by a penetrating ball flight. Each shot felt very sold off the clubface and the ball generally flew straight with notable distance. I also found the TSR logo on the top of the black crown useful, the only distraction at times was sunlight reflecting off it.
For golfers with a moderate swing speed that enjoy playing woods and have a gap in distance that can be filled with a versatile hybrid, then the TSR1 is a great option. We also think this is a good hybrid for high handicap players (opens in new tab) or even seniors (opens in new tab) as well.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
Shane Lowry Splits With Long-Time Caddie Bo Martin
The pair, who won the 2019 Open Championship together, have split after four-and-a-half years
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Matt Fitzpatrick Joins Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Golf League
The US Open champion is the latest big-name player to join the tech-focused golf league, which launches next January
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Phil Mickelson Claims OWGR ‘Has Lost Any Credibility’
The 52-year-old also said he thinks the current system hurts the Majors more than the players
By Mike Hall • Published