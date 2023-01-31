Titleist TSR1 Hybrid deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Titleist TSR1 Hybrid Review

The TSR1 hybrid joins a driver and a fairway wood to complete the line-up of metalwoods in the new TSR1 range. Compared with the TSR2 and TSR3 hybrid models from the same family, TSR1 is designed to suit players with a moderate swing speed of less than 90mph to promote increased speed and launch.

Titleist says that the TSR1 hybrids are the most ‘wood-like’ hybrids that the company has ever made. It definitely has a similar shaped head to the TSR1 fairway wood, albeit on a smaller scale, so it does provide a confidence-inspiring look at address. Overall, it’s a tidy and sleek looking club and the shiny black crown adds to its luxurious aesthetic. I also like the leather-look headcover, and although this might be a small detail, it is really easy to put on and pull off.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

TSR1 sets itself apart from other TSR models by its ultra-lightweight design and as a player that fits the profile of TSR1, I found it nicely weighted, yet not too light that I felt I might lose control when making a swing. This is in part thanks to the shaft, which is a key component in any club for a golfer to optimize performance.

The TSR1 hybrid is fitted with a lightweight Mitsubishi MMT SpeedMesh fairway shaft rather than a hybrid-specific shaft, and it's the extra half inch in length combined with the design characteristics of the clubhead that helps to deliver stability, increased speed and elevation for a moderate swinging golfer.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Over recent years, hybrids have become a game changer for many golfers, especially women, replacing harder to hit long irons and providing greater shot-making versatility from a variety of lies. Personally, I have always been a better wood than iron player. For that reason, I often struggle with my hybrids, as with a shallow swing style, I find it difficult to hit down on the ball like an iron shot, as I prefer to sweep the ball away. I was therefore keen to find out if the TSR1 5H with a 23-degree loft could improve my hybrid game and compete with the best golf hybrids on the market.

Confidence is a massive word in golf, so having a product that looks great and allows you to feel relaxed at set-up is really important. In this case, because the clubhead of the TSR1 hybrid does look more like a fairway wood, as I stood over the ball I immediately felt that I would be able to commit to the shot and play it like a wood.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

It felt evenly balanced from the comfortable Golf Pride grip through to the shaft and clubhead, so I found it effortless to swing and managed to easily get the ball in the air from the fairway or light rough.

The deep center of gravity placement that maximizes MOI certainly delivered on ball speed. When using this club to hit shots into the green, I was most impressed by a penetrating ball flight. Each shot felt very sold off the clubface and the ball generally flew straight with notable distance. I also found the TSR logo on the top of the black crown useful, the only distraction at times was sunlight reflecting off it.

For golfers with a moderate swing speed that enjoy playing woods and have a gap in distance that can be filled with a versatile hybrid, then the TSR1 is a great option. We also think this is a good hybrid for high handicap players (opens in new tab) or even seniors (opens in new tab) as well.