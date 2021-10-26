In this Puma Ignite Proadapt Delta Golf Shoe review, we put this spiked shoe through its paces to test the overall grip and comfort it provides on course.

Puma Ignite Proadapt Delta Golf Shoe Review

If you’re looking for a pair of spiked shoes to carry you through some tough winter golf, the Puma Proadapt Delta should most definitely find its way onto your shortlist.

These golf shoes are comfortably one of the best Puma golf shoes, especially if you enjoy a more athletic looking shoe.

One of Puma’s biggest Tour stars – Rickie Fowler – debuted this low-profile and athletically styled shoe this year, adding to the brand’s extensive 2021 range.

The headline with these spiked shoes is all about stability through the golf swing.

The shoe has a super supportive insole and we could feel how still and stable our feet and ankles were throughout the golf swing.

The fit is tight, but not uncomfortably so, making for an effortlessly well fitting shoe.

This technology in the insole means these shoes are incredibly comfortable out of the box and took us very little time to break in.

The full-grain leather upper is soft and breathable too meaning this shoe will be as comfortable during the height of summer as they will be in the depths of winter.

Unlike the spikeless Puma Proadapt Alphacat shoes we tested earlier this year, the Ignite Proadapt Delta is true to size and our normal size 8 was a perfect fit here, with the out of the box comfort the best we’ve tested in a Puma shoe this year.

The grip of these shoes certainly inspires confidence out on course and some seriously wet conditions were no match for the Delta shoes – for us it’s one of the best waterproof golf shoes we’ve tested this year.

This was in part to the protection the shoes gave our feet during torrential downpour on our first day of testing.

One thing worth noting when these shoes get wet is the soft grey fabric that lines the tongue and ankle area of the shoe.

When this gets wet it doesn’t dry anywhere near as quickly as the rest of the shoe, something worth noting.

Another issue – albeit minor and easily avoided – was that we tested the all white colourway on a rather muddy day. This left the bright white shoes in a bit of a state after the round especially on our left, follow through foot.

However, they’re easily wiped clean and there is an all-black colourway available for those who want to wear these throughout the winter.

An impressive 2-year water proof warranty gives added peace of mind and speaks to the overall quality of this shoe.