Nike Golf Air Max 97 G Shoe Review
We assess the looks and performance of the Nike Golf Air Max 97 G shoe
The Nike Golf Air Max 97 G is all about turning an iconic trainer into a golf shoe – and Nike succeed in doing this. The aesthetics and features remain very true to the original and it performs well as a summer shoe with good stability and traction. It’s not going to be for everyone but if you like it, you’ll probably love it.
It’s an iconic look that can be worn on and off the golf course and is comfy and stable under foot.
It’s a relatively niche design that perhaps favours style over substance.
By Joel Tadman published
In this Nike Golf Air Max 97 G shoe review, we test a pair out on the golf course to see how it performs over multiple rounds.
Nike Golf Air Max 97 G Shoe Review
The Air Max 97 is very much a niche shoe that will split opinion. If you’re a trainer fan of a certain era, you’ll remember that the original Air Max 97s were the first Nike shoes to have an air bubble that ran along the entire length of the shoe. It’s a classic, iconic look – and you’ll probably love these. If not, there’s a strong chance you won't enjoy the aesthetics of the Air Max 97 G.
As well as that bubble, the construction of the upper with the mesh stitching and inset laces is a nod to the original shoe. It looks cool and you’ll be able to wear them off the course as well, but it is going to be tricky to keep them clean and it’s not waterproof so you wouldn’t want to wear them in wet conditions, like for winter golf.
The sole of the shoe is pretty thick so you’re a bit higher off the ground than with most other golf shoes, which goes against the desired feeling of being close to the ground when you swing.
It’s a spikeless model and the Integrated Traction System on the bottom has rubber cleats pointing in various directions that offer good traction as you walk and swing. The stability from the upper is also surprisingly solid, helping create a stable base.
They’re very comfortable straight out of the box with no wearing in required, although they are a little at the heavier end of the spectrum. That’s in part due to quite a lot of foam in the upper, tongue and around the collar as well as under the foot, which contributes to the snug and comforting fit.
The Air Max 97 G is available in the classic silver bullet colourway, as well as white and black versions.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
