adidas Flopshot Golf Shoes Review

The spikeless golf shoe portion of the market is something adidas has usually got right. The shoes it produces here look great, perform well, and often don't cost an arm and a leg either. The S2G, Adicross Retro and Rebelcross shoes are three perfect examples of this. Well in 2022 there is also a new model called the Flopshot and because it caught our eye we recently got the chance to test the model.

Let's start with the looks shall we? I must admit I was initially skeptical because of the several little design flourishes on the shoe but after taking them out of the box I really think they look great. As you can see in this review I got sent a white pair but there are three more colors to choose from including black, navy, and a tan brown design that stands out a little more. On the whole the shoe has a unique design with the holes on the upper (which I assume are for breathability), as well as the geometric design towards the heel of the shoe. But neither of these features are over the top and despite the shoe being unique, it is still somehow understated which I like. The pop of color on the blue outsole is nice and the small collar looks different as well - more on this in a bit.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

So how did the shoe perform out on the course? Very well indeed I would say. The shoe has a full-grain leather upper which is not only waterproof, but it adds a really premium feel to the shoe. Admittedly this leather may start to crack over time but there are techniques to use that can help here.

The shoes fit excellently and provided a firmer feeling underfoot which I really enjoyed, although it should be said if you want a really soft golf shoe perhaps look elsewhere. One particular comfortable design feature I liked was the FitFoam Geo element around the heel which protrudes outwards and creates a precise fit around the ankle. It also stopped any rubbing or discomfort in that area as well which has been an issue for me in the past. Of course there is also Boost midsole cushioning which always performs as it should.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

However there are three small negatives to mention with this shoe. The first two revolve around the leather cracking and the firmer feeling underfoot, both of which I mentioned above. But the final point worth mentioning is around grip. If you want to get as much grip as possible from a shoe you can use all year round, we would recommend looking elsewhere at the best spiked golf shoes on the market. Because of the spikeless design, the Flopshots are more of a summer shoe because when the ground is dry, the grip is sufficient thanks to the Pure Motion outsole, but in muddy or wet conditions, it can be a bit questionable.

On the whole though I was pleasantly surprised with the Flopshot golf shoes and they have become a part of my regular rotation at the moment, which is testament to the overall package on offer here, and the versatility because they can be used off the golf course as well I think. Finally the shoes come with an RRP of $150/£120 which I think is a very good price point indeed.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

