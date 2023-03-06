Odyssey White Hot Versa 3T S Putter Review

Many golfers use a line on their putter to help with aim but did you know that over half of golfers actually line the putter up to the hole better when they have a perpendicular reference point as well? That was a key finding of Odyssey’s extensive research and it has used this critical learning as the basis for the design of the White Hot Versa 3T S putter.

Traditionally the straight leading edge of the putter face would be your only visual clue as to where the face is aiming. Odyssey has put a futuristic spin on this with the bold black and white stripe system on the Versa 3T S head, providing a distinctive and effective visual guide for aiming.

I’ve always marked a straight line on my golf ball so I like a putter with a corresponding line to use for aiming. The simple white line against the bold black does this perfectly. But what I love even more about the Versa 3T S is how incredibly clear it makes the orientation of the face. The jet black versus bright white contrast perpendicular to the target line works brilliantly to provide a clear reference. This really boosted my confidence at address and helped me to square the face up through the hitting area with seemingly regular ease, something the best putters seem to do more often than not.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

I love the feel off the face, which is buttery soft and responsive, offering a very smooth, true ball roll. It’s no surprise to see that Odyssey has used returned to its iconic ‘White Hot’ insert. It’s a two-piece urethane mix insert based on Callaway's golf ball that’s been around since the turn of the century - I remember when the first 2-ball came out featuring the White Hot face back in 2000.

I was one of a small handful of journalists from across Europe who were given a first roll of the new Odyssey White Hot Versa line of putters back in November 2022 when they were launched at the Saadiyat Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. We were allowed to choose from the eight models and I was instantly drawn to the Versa 3T S. The simple mid-mallet shape of the head really appealed to my eye. It’s compact with some toe hang that will particularly suit strokes with slight face rotation and arc. I like the fact that it’s not as big and cumbersome as some of the best mallet putters, yet it sits very flat to the putting surface and feels very stable as you rock the shoulders back and through.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

The distinctive ruby red Odyssey Stroke Lab shaft completes what is really a feature-packed design. The main improvement to the previous Stroke Lab shaft (which debuted two years ago in Odyssey’s White Hot OG putter) being that designers have shortened the silver section of the shaft, reducing the weight by seven grams, which consequently made it stiffer and more stable. If you’ve hit the previous model you may notice the subtle difference to the weight which is lighter, but paired with the stiff shaft, positions more of the overall putter weight where you need it for control, closer to your hands. These two things combine to help improve the consistency of your tempo and delivery of the putter to impact. I certainly found it incredibly easy to lag my long-range putts close. This, combined with incredible short-putt accuracy thanks to the high-vis aiming system, makes the Versa 3T S one of the very best Odyssey putters around.