Elliott Heath tests out Odyssey's White Hot OG 5 putter out on the golf course...

Odyssey White Hot OG 5 Putter

Odyssey did a real ‘throwback’ in releasing the White Hot OG range in 2021, paying homage to the much-loved putter series that launched 20 years ago.

We all love classic things from our younger days being refreshed don’t we? We certainly do.

From the moment we saw the Odyssey White Hot OG 5 putter it refreshed our memories to happier times and its simplistic look combined with the modern red Stroke Lab shaft looks absolutely fantastic.

Odyssey makes superb putters and this is yet another.

The half-moon shape combined with the clean black sight line is very easy to align and you get that lovely firm feel we remember from the original White Hots.

With the advancement in technology, the putter is very stable through impact and noticeably easier to use than some other models we have at home when testing on our Perfect Practice Putting mat.

Whether that comes from the updated Stroke Lab shaft or any updates to the head and weight design, we aren’t sure, but we are sure that it is a joyous club to putt with.

In terms of stroke, this is more of a face balanced model so will suit golfers with a slight arc or straight stroke.

We loved the new ‘candy apple red’ colour of the Stroke Lab shaft, although some may prefer the original black.

The grey Odyssey DFX Rubber grip looks great against the red of the shaft and almost matches the head, and it’s a very comfortable shape with a nice firm feel.

Whilst we love the grip and would not change it, some may prefer one of Odyssey’s more tacky models or even a SuperStroke.

In an era where many putters can cost between £250-£400, the Odyssey White Hot OG is actually very reasonably-priced as we have been able to find it for under £200 despite the £239 RRP.

With that price you’ll get a modern-take on a classic design with an updated Stroke Lab shaft and a quality, magnetic headcover.

We tested the 35 inch model and our tester enjoyed the longer length and heavy feel of the putter.