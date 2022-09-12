Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Inesis Kid's Golf Kit 2-4 Years Review

As a parent, you have good intentions in trying to get your son or daughter started playing the game as early as possible but trying to swing one of your own irons or putter that’s longer than they are tall is only going to put them off long term and cause avoidable breakages of precious house ornaments.

To that end, it’s important to integrate a correctly sized and weighted set as early as possible and the Inesis Kids Golf Kit aims to fill this need. It comprises a nine-iron and putter housed in a stylish black and yellow carry bag, yours for just £49.99.

(Image credit: Future)

My daughter received these for her third birthday and absolutely loves the bright color scheme and the playful 'Babeez Golf' bee design down the side of the bag as she goes buzzing off to find where her ball went. The clubs are super lightweight thanks to the graphite shafts and therefore easy to pick up and swing while maintaining a decent level of control.

Despite being relatively tall for her age, the clubs were still on the long side so we’d suggest they air more towards the older side of the 2-4 year old age range they are advertised at. The grips are tacky and thin enough to be able to get small hands wrapped out and holding the club comfortably.

(Image credit: Future)

The head of the 9-iron is a decent size and has plenty of perimeter weighting to forgive the inevitable mishit and feels solid out of the middle. In time, I think my daughter will appreciate the white lines that surround the face, helping frame the ball and with alignment. Depending on your child’s age, swing speed or levels of hand-eye co-ordination, you might want to start off with foam balls - which are lighter and therefore travel a lot further - to boost confidence initially before switching into proper balls. We tried the Inesis Foam golf balls (£6.99 for a pack of six) and they did a great job, especially on the greens we she was able to propel the ball a good 60 feet from one side of the green to the other.

(Image credit: Future)

The putter itself is a pleasing, Anser-style shape and has two sightline on the flange which should subconsciously assist with helping your child see where the putter is aiming. A useful design feature is that the single sightline at the front should line up in between the two rear sightlines in order to achieve the correct lie angle - a nice checkpoint for your child to think about before pulling the trigger.

(Image credit: Future)

The bag itself offers plenty of space to store the two clubs and additional ones if you wanted to top it up with some of your own. The side pocket has enough room for balls, tees and other small items. The single strap works fine but my daughter had to hold it with two hands to stop it sliding off her shoulder, so perhaps there is room for improvement here or you encourage your child to lift it over their head and position the strap more across their chest to prevent this from happening.

Investing in this set for your child is sure to help them enjoy the process of learning golf and from our testing, it certainly ranks among the best golf club sets for kids sets we've tried in recent times.