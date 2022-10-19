Confidence Power III Hybrid Package Set Review
In this Confidence Power III Hybrid package set review, Neil Tappin sees what this affordable, entry-level golf set has to offer
An entry-level offering that won’t cost a fortune, the Confidence Power II hybrid set offers simple aesthetics and a solid level of performance to get beginner golfers started.
If you are a beginner golfer looking to kit yourself out from a standing start, then one of your options is to invest in a package set. This means you’ll get everything you need for the course (barring, shoes, balls and tees) in one purchase. Of course, prices for the best golf club sets vary drastically from the likes of the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite package set at the top end to the Confidence set shown here.
Aimed at beginner players, this has the sort of affordable price-tag that will appeal to many who are dipping their toe in to see whether a lasting interest in the game remains. We wanted to see what you get for your money, so we took the Confidence Power III hybrid set to the London Club to find out. The video below provides an insight into the performance.
The good news is the composition of the set makes perfect sense. You get a 460cc driver, a 24˚ hybrid, 6-iron to sand wedge and a putter. For those just starting out in the game, this should be just about enough to prevent you having any major distance gaps in your line-up. You also get a smart, compact carry bag that has just about enough storage to carry what you’ll need with you on the course.
The putter has a simple heel and toe design with a basic alignment aid. It also has a fairly bright silver finish to it. Whilst this definitely doesn’t have the same level of feel as the best golf putters on the market - or the sort of technology that helps with finding a consistent roll - I thought the generous head size was inviting at address.
The confidence-inspiring address profile is the same in the irons. There is plenty of space between the heel and the toe of the face so this should help you get the club on the ball more consistently. The soles are fairly thick and the cavity backs are quite deep - this should help the launch and forgiveness. In my testing, the irons lacked feel and whilst not up there with the most forgiving irons, I did hit some good shots with them.
One thing to point out is that the shaft lengths are slightly shorter than standard through the set. Whilst this might cost you some distance, you may find that it helps with your consistency of ball striking. To me, this made sense as the shorter shaft length should help golfers find more control.
The woods both have a black crown and silver face. This worked well to highlight the loft on offer, which again is a nice confidence-inspiring touch. Given the price, I was impressed by the hybrid - it offered me good distance from a strong ball flight but again, it felt a little dull through impact.
The driver is 10˚ and, as with the hybrid, it comes with a steel shaft. The deep face and square toe lacks the refinement you’ll see from the best golf drivers on the market - but of course, the whole set comes in at a fraction of the price. In terms of performance, I was giving up a fair amount of yardage over my usual driver (around 30 yards) but the flight was fairly strong and I was pleasantly surprised by the consistency.
The Confidence Power III Hybrid set shows that kitting yourself out with golf equipment doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It was no surprise to see the overall performance fall well short of my own custom fit set of clubs (and I should point out that the badge fell off the back of the 9-iron during my testing). However, at this entry level price most people will not be expecting premium performance or aesthetics. All in all, the performance was solid enough to make the Confidence Power II Hybrid set a decent value for money option.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
