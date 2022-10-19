Confidence Power III Hybrid package set review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you are a beginner golfer looking to kit yourself out from a standing start, then one of your options is to invest in a package set. This means you’ll get everything you need for the course (barring, shoes, balls and tees) in one purchase. Of course, prices for the best golf club sets vary drastically from the likes of the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite package set at the top end to the Confidence set shown here.

Aimed at beginner players, this has the sort of affordable price-tag that will appeal to many who are dipping their toe in to see whether a lasting interest in the game remains. We wanted to see what you get for your money, so we took the Confidence Power III hybrid set to the London Club to find out. The video below provides an insight into the performance.

The good news is the composition of the set makes perfect sense. You get a 460cc driver, a 24˚ hybrid, 6-iron to sand wedge and a putter. For those just starting out in the game, this should be just about enough to prevent you having any major distance gaps in your line-up. You also get a smart, compact carry bag that has just about enough storage to carry what you’ll need with you on the course.

(Image credit: Future)

The putter has a simple heel and toe design with a basic alignment aid. It also has a fairly bright silver finish to it. Whilst this definitely doesn’t have the same level of feel as the best golf putters on the market - or the sort of technology that helps with finding a consistent roll - I thought the generous head size was inviting at address.

The confidence-inspiring address profile is the same in the irons. There is plenty of space between the heel and the toe of the face so this should help you get the club on the ball more consistently. The soles are fairly thick and the cavity backs are quite deep - this should help the launch and forgiveness. In my testing, the irons lacked feel and whilst not up there with the most forgiving irons , I did hit some good shots with them.

(Image credit: Future)

One thing to point out is that the shaft lengths are slightly shorter than standard through the set. Whilst this might cost you some distance, you may find that it helps with your consistency of ball striking. To me, this made sense as the shorter shaft length should help golfers find more control.

The woods both have a black crown and silver face. This worked well to highlight the loft on offer, which again is a nice confidence-inspiring touch. Given the price, I was impressed by the hybrid - it offered me good distance from a strong ball flight but again, it felt a little dull through impact.

(Image credit: Future)

The driver is 10˚ and, as with the hybrid, it comes with a steel shaft. The deep face and square toe lacks the refinement you’ll see from the best golf drivers on the market - but of course, the whole set comes in at a fraction of the price. In terms of performance, I was giving up a fair amount of yardage over my usual driver (around 30 yards) but the flight was fairly strong and I was pleasantly surprised by the consistency.

(Image credit: Future)

The Confidence Power III Hybrid set shows that kitting yourself out with golf equipment doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It was no surprise to see the overall performance fall well short of my own custom fit set of clubs (and I should point out that the badge fell off the back of the 9-iron during my testing). However, at this entry level price most people will not be expecting premium performance or aesthetics. All in all, the performance was solid enough to make the Confidence Power II Hybrid set a decent value for money option.