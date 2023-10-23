FootJoy Women's HydroLite Jacket Review
We put the Women’s Hydrolite Jacket to the test in a variety of different wet conditions. It did not disappoint.
Footjoy have always been mega stars at producing waterproof jackets that are featherlight and would keep you dry in monsoonal rain. This one is no different. Stylish and light meaning you stay bone dry and performance isn’t hampered.
Brilliant and bold range of 5 color choices
Splattering design
Lightweight
Some may find the neck a bit snug
With the cinched waist the larger size would work equally well
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The great thing about this HydroLite jacket is that it feels much less like a waterproof jacket than the Hydroknit. Given away by the name HydroLite. It’s super lightweight and packs away to a tiny size, easy to slot into a pocket of your bag so you’re never caught short. It comes without the plastic lining feel and breathes beautifully.
I’ve worn it in fairly muggy conditions along with torrents of rain coming down and it did not disappoint. 100% waterproof it is indeed, the slim fitted neck meant I didn’t get drips down the back at all. This did not feel restrictive rather kept breeze and moisture out.
Carrying a superb 3 year waterproof guarantee this is a great investment for your golf game. The design is in itself beautifully flattering with an a-line waist cinched with elastic. The jacket although fitted well giving great shape, delivers great maneuverability and I was able to swing freely in it. It is longer in the body than some jackets I have and finished with lovely pleated detail on the sides it would suit activities such as riding very comfortably.
I can see myself having few of these jackets as FootJoy are back with their pop of color on the jacket front. Available in 5 colors including bright red and peach, these are showstoppers for those showers. All of the colors will coordinate beautifully with the HydroLite rain pants available in navy and black. Another brilliant waterproof staple and one with very few things to complain about. Great job FootJoy.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
