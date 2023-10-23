FootJoy Women's HydroLite Jacket Review

The great thing about this HydroLite jacket is that it feels much less like a waterproof jacket than the Hydroknit. Given away by the name HydroLite. It’s super lightweight and packs away to a tiny size, easy to slot into a pocket of your bag so you’re never caught short. It comes without the plastic lining feel and breathes beautifully.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

I’ve worn it in fairly muggy conditions along with torrents of rain coming down and it did not disappoint. 100% waterproof it is indeed, the slim fitted neck meant I didn’t get drips down the back at all. This did not feel restrictive rather kept breeze and moisture out.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Carrying a superb 3 year waterproof guarantee this is a great investment for your golf game. The design is in itself beautifully flattering with an a-line waist cinched with elastic. The jacket although fitted well giving great shape, delivers great maneuverability and I was able to swing freely in it. It is longer in the body than some jackets I have and finished with lovely pleated detail on the sides it would suit activities such as riding very comfortably.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

I can see myself having few of these jackets as FootJoy are back with their pop of color on the jacket front. Available in 5 colors including bright red and peach, these are showstoppers for those showers. All of the colors will coordinate beautifully with the HydroLite rain pants available in navy and black. Another brilliant waterproof staple and one with very few things to complain about. Great job FootJoy.

