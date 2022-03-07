Cobra King Utility Iron 2020 Review

The Cobra King Utility iron not only brings forgiveness to the long iron market, but also flexibility thanks to the MyFly adjustable hosel. Using a screw in the heel of the club, you can adjust the loft through 5 loft settings over 3° plus another 3 draw settings. In addition the King Utility comes in a 2, 3 and 4 iron version and the loft ranges overlap so you can play around with the lie and shaft length too between models to get the right set up for your bag.

(Image credit: MHopley)

If this sounds like a lot is going on then there is and a professional fitting would be advisable as you can get a nice light KBS steel or a Project X graphite shaft with it too. The standard shaft length in the 3-iron we tested is 39 inches, which seems a little shorter than other models at the same loft. You do get the Cobra Connect grip as standard too with the Arccos sensor in the butt to track the performance of your King Utility on the Arccos app.

(Image credit: MHopley)

It’s not often you get all this flexibility in an iron, but in this section of the bag it is invaluable as you can tweak the loft depending on the type of course you are playing as sometimes a single long iron has to cover a range of distances.

The adjustability works well in changing the flight of the ball and the Cobra King Utility is a very easy club to hit. At address it looks quite a compact head but it is more forgiving than it looks. The stocky head has a square look to it and the subtle offset on the hosel helps give the club face more time to square to enhance the margin for error. You can see the back of the hollow head at address but the classic chrome styling manages to keep it looking like an iron.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The hollow head features a 66g tungsten weight low in the sole right behind the centre of the face and this keeps the CG low to ensure that easy launch. It combines with a PWRShell forged face cup that wraps around the leading edge to create a larger sweet spot. Thanks to that forged feel was very good too and should appeal to all types of single figure handicappers.

The Cobra King Utility ticks a lot of boxes and combines the latest in face technology with the flexibility of loft adjustability in a clean modern looking head that should appeal to single figure players who prefer the accuracy of an iron at the long end of their bag.