Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway Paradym Star Iron Review

These irons are optimized for distance via their powerful, lightweight construction. Every facet of this ultra-premium iron ($250 a stick) is made with consistently high launch and easy distance in mind. Each clubhead combines a Forged 455 Face with the all-new Speed Frame – together that gets you top speed and feel. A premium lightweight ATTAS Speed Series shaft lets you generate more power from your swing.

Their shaping is a little bit different than all other Callaway models, and they’re 33 grams lighter than the next-closest Paradym iron. Tungsten weighting is positioned low, helping with low CG to generate increased launch trajectory. Shots get airborne easily and then get more carry before reaching a peak apex height. And that of course results in noticeable distance.

(Image credit: Future)

As with the Paradym Star driver, this easy-to-swing club is geared for moderate swing speed players. Each iron has a touch more loft (30° in the 7-iron) and a quarter-inch longer shaft than the standard Paradym iron and the Paradym X iron. That results in a higher launch, faster ball speed and more distance. And the hollow body design features urethane microspheres – enhancing solid impact feel. The cushioned Winn Dri-Tac Lite grip weighs just 25 grams. This easy-to-swing feel makes them one of the best golf irons for seniors.

At address, these look inviting. There’s a moderate offset that’s not distracting at all to even better players. And the topline is nice and thin. The upper part of the cavity has a richly textured badge that just lets you know it’s going to dampen any unwanted vibration. It’s a nice-sized clubhead, too, that we found to be rather workable when we wanted it to be.

The irons deliver on company promises. They look nice as you stand over the ball. Impact feels solid, as long as you hit the sweet spot. Distance on flush hits is really nice, with straight and piercing ball flight. Misses however sting more than anticipated, especially those toward the toe, and suffer in terms of distance and direction. All in all, our experience with all of the irons in the set was pretty positive.