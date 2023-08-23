Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway Paradym Star Driver Review

Callaway makes some of the best drivers on the market and every year it seems to introduce one driver that has every conceivable technology built into it. This is that model for 2023. This super-premium ($699.99) 460cc Paradym Star is only available in the US and comes with what Callaway claims are all the bells and whistles. That’s not necessarily true though, as you’ll discover below.

Built with an extremely lightweight 360-degree carbon chassis body that promotes optimal weight distribution, the weighting is thus both low/forward in the clubface for spin and speed, and rearward for forgiveness. That translates to loads of forgiveness, and long distance. It includes Callaway’s Jailbreak A.I. that enhances ball speed, and a forged titanium clubface.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s finished with an ultralight ATTAS Speed T1100 shaft and 25-gram Winn Dri-Tac Lite grip. So all in all, it weighs just 270-to-274 grams (that’s 38 grams lighter than the standard Paradym driver), depending on the shaft you choose – which helps boost swing and ball speed. Thus, the company claims it’s ideal for moderate swing speed players needing more draw bias and higher launch, who want the best of the best.

It’s designed to be incredibly easy to swing, so you can maximize your distance potential, high launch and accuracy. Of course, there’s adjustable weighting so you can fine-tune ball flight. A stretched-back shape instills confidence. It comes in lofts of 10.5° and 12.5° that for some reason is not loft-adjustable.

(Image credit: Future)

If you currently use a Callaway driver, this will generally have the same familiar look. But at address the face looks very square – which made some of our testers feel like they were going to push the ball to the right. And generally they did. When they connected properly with this driver, distance was super competitive with anything on the market, and very straight. Impact sound and feel were outstanding. As was trajectory. But trying to work the ball right and left was a chore for our testers – who for the record were mid-handicaps. Yet they still enjoyed hitting Paradym Star over and over because the payoff was going to be a monster drive up the center of the fairway.

This driver won't be for everyone, partly through design but also price, but for those that need a big dog that feels easier to swing fast it could be the perfect match. The Paradym driver range is one of the most comprehensive around yet the Star model definitely has its place - think of the Ping G430 High Launch or the TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD for a rough comparison. For us, the Paradym Star feels the most solid of all.