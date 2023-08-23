Callaway Paradym Star Driver Review
It's optimized for maximum distance but is the Callaway Paradym Star driver worthy of it's lofty price tag? Scott Kramer puts it to the test
Our tester felt that if they continued using this lightweight driver, they would love it by the second round. You need to swing easy with it, rather than take a home-run swing, to experience the best possible tee shots. It’s worth a look if you’re in the market for a new driver and money is no object. But know that you won’t get adjustable loft.
Super lightweight
Solid impact feel and sound
Feature-rich
Impressive distance
Loft is not adjustable
Callaway makes some of the best drivers on the market and every year it seems to introduce one driver that has every conceivable technology built into it. This is that model for 2023. This super-premium ($699.99) 460cc Paradym Star is only available in the US and comes with what Callaway claims are all the bells and whistles. That’s not necessarily true though, as you’ll discover below.
Built with an extremely lightweight 360-degree carbon chassis body that promotes optimal weight distribution, the weighting is thus both low/forward in the clubface for spin and speed, and rearward for forgiveness. That translates to loads of forgiveness, and long distance. It includes Callaway’s Jailbreak A.I. that enhances ball speed, and a forged titanium clubface.
It’s finished with an ultralight ATTAS Speed T1100 shaft and 25-gram Winn Dri-Tac Lite grip. So all in all, it weighs just 270-to-274 grams (that’s 38 grams lighter than the standard Paradym driver), depending on the shaft you choose – which helps boost swing and ball speed. Thus, the company claims it’s ideal for moderate swing speed players needing more draw bias and higher launch, who want the best of the best.
It’s designed to be incredibly easy to swing, so you can maximize your distance potential, high launch and accuracy. Of course, there’s adjustable weighting so you can fine-tune ball flight. A stretched-back shape instills confidence. It comes in lofts of 10.5° and 12.5° that for some reason is not loft-adjustable.
If you currently use a Callaway driver, this will generally have the same familiar look. But at address the face looks very square – which made some of our testers feel like they were going to push the ball to the right. And generally they did. When they connected properly with this driver, distance was super competitive with anything on the market, and very straight. Impact sound and feel were outstanding. As was trajectory. But trying to work the ball right and left was a chore for our testers – who for the record were mid-handicaps. Yet they still enjoyed hitting Paradym Star over and over because the payoff was going to be a monster drive up the center of the fairway.
This driver won't be for everyone, partly through design but also price, but for those that need a big dog that feels easier to swing fast it could be the perfect match. The Paradym driver range is one of the most comprehensive around yet the Star model definitely has its place - think of the Ping G430 High Launch or the TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD for a rough comparison. For us, the Paradym Star feels the most solid of all.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
