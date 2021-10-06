In this Turbine nasal dilator review, we discuss the potential benefits of the stent for your golf game, including how it might help your general health and fitness

Turbine Nasal Dilator Review

Whilst golf might not be as physically demanding compared to many other sports, learning to breathe properly can make a huge difference both on and off the course – and this is where Turbine can help.

Turbine is a nasal stent designed to allow more airflow during sport, physical exertion, focused breathing – such as yoga and meditation – and for recovery.

The breathing aid, or nose plug as it’s sometimes called, is made from ultra soft medical grade polymers and fits comfortably, in the nose, and it works simply by opening each nostril.

There are three sizes available (large, medium and small) and with the right fit, it’s designed in such a way that it should feel relatively unnoticeable.

They say good things come in small packages, and this tiny clip can certainly make a big difference, both in terms of sports performance and as you go about your day to day business.

Ninety-nine per cent of the time humans should breathe in and out through their nose.

The nose is our breathing organ and conditions the incoming air for our lungs and airways, and because it’s a smaller entry and exit point than the mouth, it manages the right volume and balance of gasses (especially carbon dioxide) within the body. Your mouth is for eating, yet lots of people breathe in and out via their mouth.

Should you be doing this, you are breathing at a much higher rate than you need to; you are hyperventilating, even acutely, and breathing more than your body requires. You’re also taking shallower breaths, causing vertical movement of your chest.

The Turbine nasal dilator acts as bio-feedback tool so you remember to breathe efficiently.

This can be life-changing, not to mention good for your golf game, because breathing correctly controls the physiological element of your psychological state – one example being your heart rate – and it also manages your core stability.

If you’re breathing through the nose low into your belly, you are correctly using your inner core, which in turn is correctly activating the muscles of your outer core – for example, your lower back and abs – and putting your trunk in a strong position to consistently repeat movement, such as the golf swing.

Conversely, breathing through your mouth can weaken your core, causing lower back issues, and overly activate your chest and shoulder muscles.

If you want to understand more about the power of breathing, I can certainly recommend reading ‘Breath‘ by James Nestor.

Having read it myself, and learnt how much more efficient it is to breathe in and out of your nose, Turbine is now something I wear all the time during cardio sessions.

True, it might not be something you’d choose to wear when playing golf, but wearing one in any fitness or wellness setting can have transferable benefits.

The fact that a number of professional cyclists wear it tells you how effective it is, and whilst it’s not going to stop you hitting bad golf shots, anything that helps you to focus on nose breathing is a good thing.

The manufacturer says they last for ten uses, so the cost of wearing Turbine can add up. However, the difference between mouth and nasal breathing is incredible – and we’re certain plenty of sportsmen and women, including golfers, will discover it’s well worth the investment.

If you’re one of them, make sure you get the right size. The trial pack is a good starting point, as you’ll get one of each size.

The Mute nasal dilator is also available, which is proven to help snorers with difficulties breathing properly through their nose because of nasal obstruction, congestion or narrow airways.