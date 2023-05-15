Duca Del Cosma Giordana Golf Shoe Review

Italian brand Duca del Cosma never ceases to disappoint with its collection of women’s shoes that come in a wide range of standout colours and designs to suit the personalities and outfits of female golfers. New for this season, the Giordana shoe in white or light blue, is beautifully designed in high-quality Italian Nappa leather with subtle branding such as a dotted ‘C’ on the outside of the shoe, while the colours of the Italian flag in a very small tab at the top of the tongue is a nice touch.

By its appearance, the Giordana almost looks too good to wear for golf. With a sleek low-profile and modern athletic-looking style, it could easily be mistaken as an on-trend lifestyle shoe. But it is designed for golf, and looks aren’t everything, so I was keen to test this model and find out if it competes with some of the best women’s spikeless golf shoes on the market.

It is a very lightweight shoe and similar in that regard to FootJoy Traditions and Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper. As a regular size 6, my feet felt comfortable as soon as I slipped them on and I found that I had plenty of bounce in my step when walking from tee to green. When I looked more closely, this is thanks to Duca del Cosma’s ARNEFLEX memory foam ­­­­­­insert sole that is made underneath with recycled cork.

The Airplay VIII outsole provides another eye-catching feature as there are 5mm square shaped white nubs across the entire light blue sole with Duca del Cosma stylishly written amongst the nubs. The nubs do what they’re supposed to do as I felt stable over my shots and through impact on a variety of lies, so no complaints about performance. It’s hard to fault this shoe, but it’s not waterproof and best to wear it when the ground is dry to keep the white sole in pristine condition.