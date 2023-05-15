Duca Del Cosma Giordana Golf Shoe Review
This is a luxuriously designed shoe and looks great in one all-over colour (also available in white) with simple yet classy detailing that provides a modern appearance. It's a summer shoe with good traction and grip, plus it's both comfortable and attractive to wear on or off the golf course.
Beautifully designed
Comfortable
Performs well
Not waterproof
Only two colour options
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Duca Del Cosma Giordana Golf Shoe Review
Italian brand Duca del Cosma never ceases to disappoint with its collection of women’s shoes that come in a wide range of standout colours and designs to suit the personalities and outfits of female golfers. New for this season, the Giordana shoe in white or light blue, is beautifully designed in high-quality Italian Nappa leather with subtle branding such as a dotted ‘C’ on the outside of the shoe, while the colours of the Italian flag in a very small tab at the top of the tongue is a nice touch.
By its appearance, the Giordana almost looks too good to wear for golf. With a sleek low-profile and modern athletic-looking style, it could easily be mistaken as an on-trend lifestyle shoe. But it is designed for golf, and looks aren’t everything, so I was keen to test this model and find out if it competes with some of the best women’s spikeless golf shoes on the market.
It is a very lightweight shoe and similar in that regard to FootJoy Traditions and Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 Hyper. As a regular size 6, my feet felt comfortable as soon as I slipped them on and I found that I had plenty of bounce in my step when walking from tee to green. When I looked more closely, this is thanks to Duca del Cosma’s ARNEFLEX memory foam insert sole that is made underneath with recycled cork.
The Airplay VIII outsole provides another eye-catching feature as there are 5mm square shaped white nubs across the entire light blue sole with Duca del Cosma stylishly written amongst the nubs. The nubs do what they’re supposed to do as I felt stable over my shots and through impact on a variety of lies, so no complaints about performance. It’s hard to fault this shoe, but it’s not waterproof and best to wear it when the ground is dry to keep the white sole in pristine condition.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
