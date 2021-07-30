In this Honma T//World GS Women's Fairway review, we put it to the test out on the course over multiple rounds and feedback our opinions on the performance

Honma T//World GS Women’s Fairway Review

The GS in the name of this fairway wood from Japanese brand Honma means ‘Gain Speed’, and the entire T//World GS range is aimed at golfers with slower swing speeds looking to increase ball speed and distance.

Looks wise, the women’s model is refreshing as there are no frills, just a simple and tasteful design in silver with subtle hints of yellow and white at the back of the crown. It’s also good to see the same colours running through the shaft, which adds to its luxurious appearance.

This lightweight club sits nice and square to the ball and combined with the open face angle, you can see a good amount of loft, so it immediately promotes positive swing thoughts for golfers that might usually struggle to hit fairway woods.

It’s also worth mentioning the integrated heel-bias crown graphic, an alignment aid that subconsciously encourages you to return the clubface to square at impact to help negate any unwanted slice.

The sole features a crank-shaped slot to ensure golfers don’t lose any ball speed across the clubface and to help reduce loss of distance on off-centre strikes. The benefits far outweigh the only downside to the slot, which is to remove any turf that gathers inside it.

The slot and face structure, which has varying levels of thickness, combine to reduce spin on low face strikes and toe hits, so mishits are less punishing for high handicap golfers.

Thanks to weight positioned low and deep, we found it easy to get the ball airborne with a fairly high trajectory from the fairway and the tee. The sound is good and it feels really solid at impact, but distance is where this club excels.

The number of consistently long and straight shots took us aback, so without doubt this fairway wood performs exactly how Honma expects it to.