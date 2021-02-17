In this Honma TW-X ball review, Kit Alexander outlines what golfers can expect having tested it out on the golf course

Honma TW-X Balls Review

Honma has recently expanded its golf ball range and one of the new models is the three-piece TW-X, which sits between the entry level A1 and more premium X4 in terms of price but comes in at a very competitive £26 per dozen, the same as the soft-feeling TW-S ball.

The Honma TW-X balls are aimed at golfers who swing the driver in excess of 90 mph and want plenty of distance with a more penetrating trajectory and a firmer feel than the TW-S. Is it one of the best golf balls you can buy for this price? That is what we wanted to find out.

It certainly produces a strong flight that was impressively stable when playing in windy conditions. It also produced good distance in the long game thanks to the way the first and second layers – a new combination core and a high repulsion ionomer – work together.

Furthermore, the TW-X has a 326-dimple pattern that creates an aerodynamic and stable flight, and the cover showed impressive durability throughout testing.

In the short game, the TW-X is firm and makes a noticeable clicking sound, but it would still be considered pretty soft in terms of the overall ball market.

It boasts a urethane cover, so on those shorter chips and pitches you do notice the ball checking up on the second bounce on a lower, more controlled flight.

The TW-X is altogether very responsive, although perhaps not quite as spinny as some more expensive premium balls, it certainly isn’t far behind.

However, for £26 a dozen, the TW-X feels more premium than the price suggests and is a great value ball for the golfer with a faster swing looking for good greenside control. Plus it comes in yellow option too, for golfers that find this colour easier to track through the air.