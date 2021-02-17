In this Honma TW-S balls review, Kit Alexander takes them to the golf course to assess the feel, flight and performance on offer through the bag

Honma TW-S Balls Review

Honma has expanded its golf ball range in 2020. The premium options are the four-piece X4 and the six-layer Future XX, while the value option is now the the A1. The TW-S we’ve tested here is a three-piece construction and sits between the other two in terms of price at a very competitive £26 per dozen.

The TW-S has also been launched alongside the slightly firmer TW-X, aimed at those who swing the club quicker and want a bit more spin around the greens.

Starting in the long game, the TW-S has a lovely soft feel and a higher flight that slower swingers will benefit from.

The TW-S is designed for players who swing the club a little slower, around the 85mph mark, who prefer a softer feel and slightly higher ball flight. The different S-Fast core does make the ball noticeably softer and you still get decent distance from the higher flight that is preferable as swing speed slows down.

Despite being aimed at those with slightly slower swing speeds, the S-fast core in the new TW-S makes for faster balls speeds off the face, and we could certainly feel that when using this ball with long irons and drivers.

Despite its relatively high peak height, the lower launch of the TW-S, when compared to the sister TW-X ball, makes it a great option for playing in the wind too.

The TW-S wasn’t quite as long off the tee for our average swing speed as the more premium models, but it was a good all-rounder nonetheless.

It is one of the softest feeling and sounding balls out there and, despite its reduced spin around the greens versus Honma’s urethane covered options, is a competitively priced golf ball for those looking for a soft feel and consistent flight.