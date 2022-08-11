Zero Friction Stand Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a very functional golf bag that works whether you're carrying, using a push cart or a powered cart, the Zero Friction Stand Bag has you covered. Even better, you can get this bag for much less than some other well-known bags with similar features, and Zero Friction even throws in a couple of bonus gifts, easily worth $30 or $40. Considering this bag retails at just under $200, that's like getting a high-quality stand bag for around $160.

Really, the Zero Friction stand bag checks pretty much all the boxes in a good carry bag that works pretty well with a cart. I don't know if I would call it a hybrid bag, but it does have a flat bottom, so it does sit well on a cart. Better yet, it has an abundance of storage space in its seven zippered pockets, it's lightweight (5 pounds), and has a lot of nice features. About the only thing missing is a magnetic pocket for the rangefinder, which is always more convenient for anyone walking (easy open and close), but everything else is covered.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

And those two free gifts? Those would a one-size-fits-all golf glove, as well as a matching 40-inch slotted waffle towel.

As for what we like about the Zero Friction Stand Bag, first off, it has an easy-to-adjust dual strap system as well as a substantial pad that goes against your back to make this a very comfortable carry bag. It's constructed with water-resistant material, which makes it good in inclement weather.

As for the pockets, most of them are larger than average. A lined valuables pouch will hold a wallet, keys, cell phone and anything else you need to protect. Two more large pockets on the side are big enough for lots of outerwear, a vest, and maybe a few snacks. You could probably put 50 golf balls in the lower front pocket, and above that is a good-sized pocket for a rangefinder and other accessories. There are two more generous pockets front left, perfect for sunscreen, bug spray or anything else you might need. Bottom line is you can store a lot in this bag, especially if you use it on a cart.

(Image credit: Future)

Another nice feature is a slot for a water bottle low and left of the ball pocket. It's at the perfect angle when carrying, allowing a gofer to easily remove and replace while walking.

There's also a slot for a scorecard, which you don't see on many bags, but is particularly useful on a carry bag. And there is an opening for a pencil or sharpie. Bottom line is that's hard to go wrong purchasing this bag for everyday use. It's a great value, seems well constructed and is highly functional.