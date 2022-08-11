Zero Friction Stand Bag Review
We check out the Zero Friction Stand Bag as Mike Bailey uses it as both a carry bag and cart bag
The Zero Friction Stand Bag is versatile, well-designed and a great value.
+
Great value with lots of features
+
Lots of storage space
+
Includes a glove and a towel
+
Scorecard pocket nice bonus for walkers
No magnetic pocket for rangefinder
If you're looking for a very functional golf bag that works whether you're carrying, using a push cart or a powered cart, the Zero Friction Stand Bag has you covered. Even better, you can get this bag for much less than some other well-known bags with similar features, and Zero Friction even throws in a couple of bonus gifts, easily worth $30 or $40. Considering this bag retails at just under $200, that's like getting a high-quality stand bag for around $160.
Really, the Zero Friction stand bag checks pretty much all the boxes in a good carry bag that works pretty well with a cart. I don't know if I would call it a hybrid bag, but it does have a flat bottom, so it does sit well on a cart. Better yet, it has an abundance of storage space in its seven zippered pockets, it's lightweight (5 pounds), and has a lot of nice features. About the only thing missing is a magnetic pocket for the rangefinder, which is always more convenient for anyone walking (easy open and close), but everything else is covered.
And those two free gifts? Those would a one-size-fits-all golf glove, as well as a matching 40-inch slotted waffle towel.
As for what we like about the Zero Friction Stand Bag, first off, it has an easy-to-adjust dual strap system as well as a substantial pad that goes against your back to make this a very comfortable carry bag. It's constructed with water-resistant material, which makes it good in inclement weather.
As for the pockets, most of them are larger than average. A lined valuables pouch will hold a wallet, keys, cell phone and anything else you need to protect. Two more large pockets on the side are big enough for lots of outerwear, a vest, and maybe a few snacks. You could probably put 50 golf balls in the lower front pocket, and above that is a good-sized pocket for a rangefinder and other accessories. There are two more generous pockets front left, perfect for sunscreen, bug spray or anything else you might need. Bottom line is you can store a lot in this bag, especially if you use it on a cart.
Another nice feature is a slot for a water bottle low and left of the ball pocket. It's at the perfect angle when carrying, allowing a gofer to easily remove and replace while walking.
There's also a slot for a scorecard, which you don't see on many bags, but is particularly useful on a carry bag. And there is an opening for a pencil or sharpie. Bottom line is that's hard to go wrong purchasing this bag for everyday use. It's a great value, seems well constructed and is highly functional.
Mike has worked in the golf industry for nearly 30 years with full-time staff positions at publications and websites that include PGA Magazine, the Golfweek Group, and GolfChannel.com. He is currently writing for several different sites and magazines and serves as a contributing equipment writer for Golf Monthly, focusing on irons, shoes and the occasional training aid or piece of technical equipment.
Mike has experienced a number of highlights in his career, including covering several Ryder Cups and PGA Championships, writing instruction pieces and documenting the best places for golf travel for more than a decade.
Mike carries a 7.6 handicap index and has two hole-in-ones, the most recent coming in February 2022. A resident of Texas for more than 40 years, Mike plays out of Memorial Park Golf Course (home of the Houston Open on the PGA Tour).
