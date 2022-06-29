PowaKaddy X-Lite Cart Bag Review
We test out this new lightweight cart bag from PowaKaddy on the golf course and report back
The PowaKaddy X-Lite cart bag is a simple, cost effective option for dry weather trolley users seeking practical storage and golf club organisation. Lacks the bells and whistles of others but still offers excellent value for money at £149.99.
Streamlined and lightweight
Offers decent storage options
Good value for money
Not fully waterproof
The PowaKaddy X-Lite is the streamlined, least expensive option within the brand’s impressive 2022 cart bag range although it shares many of the same features as the hero Dri Tech model. Notably, they come in at the same weight (2.3kg), both have seven pockets and a 14-way divider top. The crucial difference being that that X-Lite is not 100 percent waterproof and lacks a couple of other features but that aside, there is a lot to like about what the X-Lite has to offer.
Visually, this cart bag has plenty of style - it’s sure to catch your eye in any of the three colors (black with red, yellow or blue trim) you see it in. It’s weight, coming in close to what many of the best golf stand bags weigh, means it’s surprisingly easy to manoeuvre for a cart bag and is one of the best lightweight golf bags in the category. This is helped by the easily accessible carry handle at the top of the bag. Of the seven pockets, two are close to full length, which provides versatile storage for golfers that like to carry extra kit like waterproofs with them at all times. The lined ‘Dri Pocket’ on the side (pictured above) is the ideal place to store valuables like your phone and wallet, safe in the knowledge they will stay secure and dry. Elsewhere, you could house a full packed lunch and water bottle in the spacious cooler pocket if you wanted to - it is that roomy.
The 14 full-length dividers will divide opinion. Some golfers will enjoy the opportunity to organise their clubs while others will find it time consuming to get them in and out. Whichever side of the argument you reside, they certainly do the job of separating your clubs very well. There’s no oversized putter well but the slots look large enough for the fattest of putter grips. The label on the towel ring suggests you can store your glove on it too - in practical terms I’m not sure how or why you would do that but that's down to the individual user.
Using the X-Lite in conjunction with a PowaKaddy electric trolley, like the new CT8 GPS, ensures it won’t twist during play thanks to the excellent Key Lock base but even when using on a competitor trolley the bag stayed in place. Just like the very best golf cart bags, the X-Lite combines simplicity with functionality - there are enough pockets to separate your tees, balls and other items without any storage space becoming superfluous. It is clearly robust, well made and will add some flair to your kit should you make the modest investment.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
