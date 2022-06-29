Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PowaKaddy X-Lite Cart Bag Review

The PowaKaddy X-Lite is the streamlined, least expensive option within the brand’s impressive 2022 cart bag range although it shares many of the same features as the hero Dri Tech model. Notably, they come in at the same weight (2.3kg), both have seven pockets and a 14-way divider top. The crucial difference being that that X-Lite is not 100 percent waterproof and lacks a couple of other features but that aside, there is a lot to like about what the X-Lite has to offer.

Visually, this cart bag has plenty of style - it’s sure to catch your eye in any of the three colors (black with red, yellow or blue trim) you see it in. It’s weight, coming in close to what many of the best golf stand bags weigh, means it’s surprisingly easy to manoeuvre for a cart bag and is one of the best lightweight golf bags in the category. This is helped by the easily accessible carry handle at the top of the bag. Of the seven pockets, two are close to full length, which provides versatile storage for golfers that like to carry extra kit like waterproofs with them at all times. The lined ‘Dri Pocket’ on the side (pictured above) is the ideal place to store valuables like your phone and wallet, safe in the knowledge they will stay secure and dry. Elsewhere, you could house a full packed lunch and water bottle in the spacious cooler pocket if you wanted to - it is that roomy.

The 14 full-length dividers will divide opinion. Some golfers will enjoy the opportunity to organise their clubs while others will find it time consuming to get them in and out. Whichever side of the argument you reside, they certainly do the job of separating your clubs very well. There’s no oversized putter well but the slots look large enough for the fattest of putter grips. The label on the towel ring suggests you can store your glove on it too - in practical terms I’m not sure how or why you would do that but that's down to the individual user.

Using the X-Lite in conjunction with a PowaKaddy electric trolley, like the new CT8 GPS, ensures it won’t twist during play thanks to the excellent Key Lock base but even when using on a competitor trolley the bag stayed in place. Just like the very best golf cart bags, the X-Lite combines simplicity with functionality - there are enough pockets to separate your tees, balls and other items without any storage space becoming superfluous. It is clearly robust, well made and will add some flair to your kit should you make the modest investment.