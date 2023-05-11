Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag Review

Coming in at just 1.5kg, the Mizuno K1-LO is one of the lightest stand bags I’ve ever used. This, combined with the high-density foam shoulder straps and made it a joy to carry around 18 holes and perfect for those summer rounds where you just want to sling a bag on your back and stroll the course. Being slimmer than most, you’d think that storage might suffer, but the K1-LO still manages to offer ample pocket space for all your valuables.

The five way divider leaves space for all your golf clubs (Image credit: Future)

There are nine pockets and compartments in total, including a full-length apparel pocket, a fleece-lined valuables pocket and three quick-access mesh pockets. This is comfortably on par when compared to the other best stand bags out there. The apparel pocket easily fit my waterproofs and a mid-layer packed neatly but would struggle beyond that. The removable ball pocket panel is a neat touch, as is the Velcro glove patch meaning you don’t have to stuff your glove in your pocket when on the greens.

The Velcro patch near the ball pocket is a clever design touch. (Image credit: Future)

The five-way top cuff with two full-length dividers makes club arrangement pretty easy with none of the snagging you sometimes get with individual club compartments. The legs are lightweight, as you’d expect from a bag of this nature, but I wouldn’t say it’s the sturdiest stand bag I’ve ever used. It did, however, stand up to a reasonably windy testing day with ease and shows no sign of wear and tear after several rounds so far.

The padded straps were a joy to use. (Image credit: Future)

The one compromise that’s been made with all this weight saving is how it performs in heavy rain. It comes with a rain hood but the lightweight material means it will only withstand the smallest of showers. Don’t expect your valuables to escape in the fleece-lined pocket when the rain starts to come down with any force. Having said that, this bag is clearly designed for spring and summer and is ideal if you like to play golf when the weather is good. It’s perfect for a carefree walk in the sunshine and the dual shoulder straps with four points of adjustment mean the K1-LO is as comfortable as you can expect a bag of clubs to be on your back.