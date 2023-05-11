Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag Review
The Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag is extremely lightweight while also offering good storage space
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag is extremely lightweight and comfortable while also offering good storage space. It’s best suited to the summer months when there’s less chance of heavy rain.
-
+
Extremely lightweight
-
+
Comfortable straps and padding
-
+
Easily carries 14 clubs
-
-
Not fully waterproof
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Mizuno K1-LO Stand Bag Review
Coming in at just 1.5kg, the Mizuno K1-LO is one of the lightest stand bags I’ve ever used. This, combined with the high-density foam shoulder straps and made it a joy to carry around 18 holes and perfect for those summer rounds where you just want to sling a bag on your back and stroll the course. Being slimmer than most, you’d think that storage might suffer, but the K1-LO still manages to offer ample pocket space for all your valuables.
There are nine pockets and compartments in total, including a full-length apparel pocket, a fleece-lined valuables pocket and three quick-access mesh pockets. This is comfortably on par when compared to the other best stand bags out there. The apparel pocket easily fit my waterproofs and a mid-layer packed neatly but would struggle beyond that. The removable ball pocket panel is a neat touch, as is the Velcro glove patch meaning you don’t have to stuff your glove in your pocket when on the greens.
The five-way top cuff with two full-length dividers makes club arrangement pretty easy with none of the snagging you sometimes get with individual club compartments. The legs are lightweight, as you’d expect from a bag of this nature, but I wouldn’t say it’s the sturdiest stand bag I’ve ever used. It did, however, stand up to a reasonably windy testing day with ease and shows no sign of wear and tear after several rounds so far.
The one compromise that’s been made with all this weight saving is how it performs in heavy rain. It comes with a rain hood but the lightweight material means it will only withstand the smallest of showers. Don’t expect your valuables to escape in the fleece-lined pocket when the rain starts to come down with any force. Having said that, this bag is clearly designed for spring and summer and is ideal if you like to play golf when the weather is good. It’s perfect for a carefree walk in the sunshine and the dual shoulder straps with four points of adjustment mean the K1-LO is as comfortable as you can expect a bag of clubs to be on your back.
David joined Golf Monthly in 2015 as a content editor for the magazine and regularly contributes to the website. He has worked in magazine publishing and editing since 2003. He is a keen golfer and up until recently was a member of Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire. He has covered various big events and tournaments for GM, the highlight of which was witnessing Tiger Woods win his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019. Email: david.taylor@futurenet.com
-
Greg Norman Happy Rory McIlroy Starting To 'See The Light' On LIV Golf
The Australian claims McIlroy is starting to "see the light" on LIV Golf and how it has benefited golf's top players
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
8 Biggest Names Missing The 2023 PGA Championship
A number of huge names are missing with injury or haven't managed to qualify for the second men's Major of the year
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
14-Year-Old Makes 25-Foot Birdie Putt To Qualify For US Women's Open
Teenager amateur Angela Zhang makes big putt to qualify for US Women's Open at Pebble Beach just days after 14th birthday
By Paul Higham • Published