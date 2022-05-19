Longridge Cart Bag Review
We put the Longridge Cart Bag through its paces over three rounds of golf
Lightweight but sturdy, this cart bag offers ample storage and good waterproof protection. It fits easily on to any trolley and has an understated, sleek look.
Lightweight
Waterproof
Good amount of storage
Zips were a little stiff
The lightweight, waterproof Longridge Cart Bag offers all the features most golfers would need in an understated, stylish way. The bag comes in at just 2.2kg and includes two handles and a strap, so it’s easy to transfer from the car onto any trolley. The seven waterproof pockets – including two full-length clothes pockets, two fleece-lined valuables pockets, as well as a drink and balls pocket – are all accessible from the front when the bag is mounted on a trolley and offer ample storage space.
I have seen cart bags with more spacious pockets but the Longridge's are easily big enough to hold waterproofs, a couple of mid-layers and the usual accessories and snacks you’d need to see you through 18 holes. The one slight criticism I had was the waterproof zips were quite stiff to open and close but that can be the price you pay for keeping your belongings dry. If your trolley offers storage you may find it easier to keep the essentials in there on a dry day.
It also includes an umbrella holder, towel holder and a fully adjustable padded single strap if you need to carry the bag for any extended period, although it’s not suitable for carrying comfortably for a round of golf. The 14-way divider works fine and didn’t cause any of the problems some people have with these on stand bags. With the bag in situ on a trolley my clubs slipped in and out with no problems.
Thankfully the first couple of rounds I tested this bag the weather remained dry, but I did encounter a downpour on the third outing and found the waterproof claims held true. The hood attached easily and quickly to the bag and my clubs and valuables remained dry throughout.
Overall, this bag is well put together and sturdy, which is impressive when you consider how lightweight it is. It comes in black, blue or grey and ticks all the boxes if you’re looking for a resilient, low-cost cart bag.
David joined Golf Monthly in 2015 as a content editor for the magazine and regularly contributes to the website. He has worked in magazine publishing and editing since 2003. He is a keen golfer and up until recently was a member of Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire. He has covered various big events and tournaments for GM, the highlight of which was witnessing Tiger Woods win his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019. Email: david.taylor@futurenet.com
