Longridge Cart Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The lightweight, waterproof Longridge Cart Bag offers all the features most golfers would need in an understated, stylish way. The bag comes in at just 2.2kg and includes two handles and a strap, so it’s easy to transfer from the car onto any trolley. The seven waterproof pockets – including two full-length clothes pockets, two fleece-lined valuables pockets, as well as a drink and balls pocket – are all accessible from the front when the bag is mounted on a trolley and offer ample storage space.

I have seen cart bags with more spacious pockets but the Longridge's are easily big enough to hold waterproofs, a couple of mid-layers and the usual accessories and snacks you’d need to see you through 18 holes. The one slight criticism I had was the waterproof zips were quite stiff to open and close but that can be the price you pay for keeping your belongings dry. If your trolley offers storage you may find it easier to keep the essentials in there on a dry day.

The bag fits easily on to any trolley (Image credit: Future)

It also includes an umbrella holder, towel holder and a fully adjustable padded single strap if you need to carry the bag for any extended period, although it’s not suitable for carrying comfortably for a round of golf. The 14-way divider works fine and didn’t cause any of the problems some people have with these on stand bags. With the bag in situ on a trolley my clubs slipped in and out with no problems.

Thankfully the first couple of rounds I tested this bag the weather remained dry, but I did encounter a downpour on the third outing and found the waterproof claims held true. The hood attached easily and quickly to the bag and my clubs and valuables remained dry throughout.

Overall, this bag is well put together and sturdy, which is impressive when you consider how lightweight it is. It comes in black, blue or grey and ticks all the boxes if you’re looking for a resilient, low-cost cart bag.