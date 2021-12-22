Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Hoodie Review
Joel Tadman tests this casual mid layer out on the course in this Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip hoodie review
This modern, athletic hoodie is super stretchy and comfortable to wear and play golf in. It provides the appropriate amount of warmth in a variety of temperatures and even provides an element of protection from the rain.
Incredibly stretchy to maximise mobility
Repels light showers well
Four colour options
White colourway shows dirt easily
Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Hoodie Review
We Under Armour's latest casual mid layer to the test out on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club.
How tall am I/what is my build?
6 foot 2”, so relatively tall and slim.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I’m often between medium and large with mid layers and jackets and in size medium this came up marginally on the big side but only by a fraction. It comes in sizes S-XXL.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, the best golf hoodies are being a prevalent item in a golfer’s wardrobe and Under Armour’s latest offering might well be one of the best of the lot.
Slide it on and you immediately notice how stretchy the material is. It’s arguably the most mobile mid layer we’ve ever tested, which means there’s no chance of your golf swing being restricted in any way. It also seems to provide the perfect level of warmth - we’ve worn it on cold days and more mild rounds and always been comfortable.
The hood itself is actually really comfortable to employ on cold days, especially on the greens when you’re not doing such a dynamic movement. In medium this hoodie fitted really well, being snug but not tight, especially around the arms and having the full zip makes it easy to take on and off.
It comes in four colours and we tested the all-white version which looks really smart but does create an element of fear when playing in muddy conditions in case a stray divot or speck of mud flies in the wrong direction.
Any extra details we noticed?
The ribbed effect on the arms adds an element of style and pockets at the front are really deep, making them both comfortable and useful for storage. The Storm water repellent finish does a really good job at ensuring light showers won’t get through to your layers underneath.
Can you wear it off the course?
It’s a very sporty, athletic design so it may not suit all outdoor activities away from the course although in the darker color options it does just look like a sports hoodie and will provide you with warm and an element of protection from the rain when out and about.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
