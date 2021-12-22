Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Hoodie Review

We Under Armour's latest casual mid layer to the test out on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6 foot 2”, so relatively tall and slim.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I’m often between medium and large with mid layers and jackets and in size medium this came up marginally on the big side but only by a fraction. It comes in sizes S-XXL.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, the best golf hoodies are being a prevalent item in a golfer’s wardrobe and Under Armour’s latest offering might well be one of the best of the lot.

Slide it on and you immediately notice how stretchy the material is. It’s arguably the most mobile mid layer we’ve ever tested, which means there’s no chance of your golf swing being restricted in any way. It also seems to provide the perfect level of warmth - we’ve worn it on cold days and more mild rounds and always been comfortable.

The hood itself is actually really comfortable to employ on cold days, especially on the greens when you’re not doing such a dynamic movement. In medium this hoodie fitted really well, being snug but not tight, especially around the arms and having the full zip makes it easy to take on and off.

It comes in four colours and we tested the all-white version which looks really smart but does create an element of fear when playing in muddy conditions in case a stray divot or speck of mud flies in the wrong direction.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Any extra details we noticed?

The ribbed effect on the arms adds an element of style and pockets at the front are really deep, making them both comfortable and useful for storage. The Storm water repellent finish does a really good job at ensuring light showers won’t get through to your layers underneath.

Can you wear it off the course?

It’s a very sporty, athletic design so it may not suit all outdoor activities away from the course although in the darker color options it does just look like a sports hoodie and will provide you with warm and an element of protection from the rain when out and about.