Shaw Golf Viking 1/4 Zip Waterproof Jacket Review
How did the Shaw Golf Viking 1/4 Zip Waterproof Jacket catch our eye out on course?
An impressive garment at a competitive price. Warm with excellent waterproof protection, you'll certainly stand out on course with the design. While it may not be as breathable as some waterproofs,
-
+
Stand-out design
-
+
All-weather protection from wind, cold and rain
-
+
Cuffed sleeves make for an excellent fit
-
-
Not as breathable as some waterproofs
By Dan Parker published
In this Shaw Golf Viking 1/4 zip waterproof jacket review, I took this striking garment out onto the golf course on a damp, cold winter day to test everything from the looks and feel, to the warmth and range of motion on offer - is it one of the best golf tops outside of the big manufacturers?
How tall am I/what is my build?
I'm 5ft 11in and am of a slim build.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I'm normally a medium in every golf garment I wear but, after checking the Shaw Golf sizing chart, I actually went down to a small in this waterproof 1/4 zip. The small was spot on for me in the end. While it was a bit tight to get on and off, it had great length in the arms and body once it was on.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
I'll come on to the bold design shortly, but I was really impressed with the overall performance of this waterproof especially considered the RRP of £49.99. The material is really stretchy, allowing for a comfortable fit and plenty of mobility in the swing. The highlight was the fleece lining on the inside which made this a very warm waterproof too. This worked great on the cold winters day I wore it, but I fear this wouldn't be as breathable as you'd like if you wore it on a warmer day.
The waterproofing works well too. I wore this on one of those mizzly, damp days where the rain is always hanging around in the air - the kind of rain that can soak you right through without the right gear on. The garment kept me dry throughout the round and I'd trust it to handle a more significant downpour too thanks to the seam sealed zips. Simply, it does everything the best golf waterproofs should do when it comes to keeping water out.
As for the design, it took me a while to adjust to the hieroglyphic style print but I really warmed to it after I wore it for a few rounds. In comparison to the block colours of every other waterproof 1/4 zip I could see out on course, I think the design is a refreshing, bolder look that will certainly turn heads on course.
Shaw Golf is making a niche for itself by using some really bold designs on its other clothing - with the polo designs in particular. For me, the design on this waterproof sits perfectly short of being garish while still being a bit different.
Any extra details we noticed?
Alongside the warmth and stretchiness of the fabric, the cuffed sleeves made from an altogether enjoyable experience wearing the 1/4 zip. One of my pet peeves with mid-layers or waterproofs is sleeves that are too baggy or overhang, so the cuffed sleeves made for an unencumbered round of golf.
Can you wear it off the course?
Due to it's bold style, it certainly doesn't look like your classic golf garment when you take it off course - so I don't see why not. Indeed, only the Shaw Golf logo on the left breast reveals that its primary use is for golf.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
-
Sony Open 2022 Live Stream
Here is how you can watch the action from Hawaii.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
GPS, Laser Or Both? Golfers Have Their Say...
We asked our forum what they trust when it comes to getting their yardages
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton: No 'Drastic Changes Needed' On Ryder Cup Despite Misery Of Whistling Straits Defeat
The Englishman doesn't believe Europe need to start pressing the reset button despite suffering a heavy defeat last year
By Michael Weston • Published