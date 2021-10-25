In this J Lindeberg RY Mid Layer Review, Joel Tadman wears it on the course over multiple rounds in different conditions to put it through its paces

J Lindeberg RY Mid Layer Review

We tested this new quarter-zip top on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club over multiple rounds in varying temperatures and conditions.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6 foot 2”, so relatively tall and slim.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

I’m often between medium and large with mid layers and jackets and in size large this came up marginally on the big side but only by a fraction. We’re confident a medium would have been too small. It comes in sizes S-XXL.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The first thing you notice about this top when you slide it on for the first time is how soft, lightweight and stretchy it is.

That said, it still provides a decent level of additional warmth thanks to the almost felt-like fabric on the underside of the torso section, which is surprising given how thin the mid layer is overall. This also means you can combine it with a warmer layer easily if you need to.

It won’t keep the elements at bay on harsh winter outings but on milder days when a polo shirt isn’t enough, it’s an ideal option.

This mid layers most redeeming feature is how stretchy the material is. There is an incredible amount of give as you swing, which means your range of motion is not at all compromised.

Any extra details you notice?

The difference in pattern on the arm to the torso certainly enhances the styling, as does the logo on the lower sleeve and the shaped collar – which ensures it doesn’t make contact with your neck to interfere with your swing. It also means you can do the zip all the way up without it snagging.

The cuffs could have been tighter – they are a little too open but then this does provide the option to pull them to rest on your forearm if this is more comfortable.

Can you wear it off the course?

While it doesn’t look like a golf-specific top per se, there would seem to be limited situations away from the course that it would be appropriate – but this very much down to the individual.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

You can iron it on a low temperature although our experience so far suggests it is relatively crease resistant. You can also tumble dry it on a low heat setting if you want.

