Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Trousers Review

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 6ft tall and of average build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Normally I go for a 36 inch waist. The size L fitted well although they say this is equivalent to a UK a 34in waist and fits waists of 33.1 to 35 inches. The next size up is L-XL but that was too large. The trousers are long in the leg – the inside leg is over 34in and so there was some bunching up of the trouser leg, as can been seen in the picture. This is accentuated by the narrowness of the trouser at the bottom, meaning the trousers will not fall over some designs of shoe, such as the very good Inesis Men’s Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes worn here.

On their site it says that 75% of users found the trousers ‘size as expected’. Of those who did not, predominantly they found them larger than expected.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Very well. The trousers are stretchy with the material 8% elastane (the rest is 72% polyamide and 20% polyester; the lining is all polyester) and this gives a comfortable fit. That these trousers are soft-lined adds to the comfort and feeling of being snug and warm in them. They are also windproof.

Another advantage of the Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Trousers is that they are water resistant. I have only played thus far in them on dry days, but sticking them under a fast-running tap to test them found that no water got through to the inside. They would be a worthwhile item in many golfers' winter wardrobe.

I played on some exceptionally muddy courses but the trousers came through the wash fine afterwards – they can be machine washed and tumble dried.

Any extra details we noticed?

We loved the lined hip pockets – putting your hands in them gave a real boosting feeling of warmth, There are also two back zipped pockets. Comes in three colours: as well as the Zinc Grey shown, they are made in Black and Asphalt Blue.

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes.