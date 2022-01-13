Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Trousers Review
We stride the fairways in Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Trousers to see how they perform
These comfortable, practical and warm stretchy trousers are highly water resistant, so they are designed for all that winter can throw at the dedicated golfer. That these trousers are soft-lined adds to the comfort and feeling of being snug and warm in them, as does that they are windproof. But the length of the inside leg mean that they will not hang straight down for many wearers.
-
+
Comfortable
-
+
Practical
-
+
Warm
-
+
Strongly water resistant
-
-
Trouser length may require a trip to the tailors for the more dapper golfers
By Roderick Easdale published
How tall am I/what is my build?
I am 6ft tall and of average build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
Normally I go for a 36 inch waist. The size L fitted well although they say this is equivalent to a UK a 34in waist and fits waists of 33.1 to 35 inches. The next size up is L-XL but that was too large. The trousers are long in the leg – the inside leg is over 34in and so there was some bunching up of the trouser leg, as can been seen in the picture. This is accentuated by the narrowness of the trouser at the bottom, meaning the trousers will not fall over some designs of shoe, such as the very good Inesis Men’s Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes worn here.
On their site it says that 75% of users found the trousers ‘size as expected’. Of those who did not, predominantly they found them larger than expected.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
Very well. The trousers are stretchy with the material 8% elastane (the rest is 72% polyamide and 20% polyester; the lining is all polyester) and this gives a comfortable fit. That these trousers are soft-lined adds to the comfort and feeling of being snug and warm in them. They are also windproof.
Another advantage of the Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Trousers is that they are water resistant. I have only played thus far in them on dry days, but sticking them under a fast-running tap to test them found that no water got through to the inside. They would be a worthwhile item in many golfers' winter wardrobe.
I played on some exceptionally muddy courses but the trousers came through the wash fine afterwards – they can be machine washed and tumble dried.
Any extra details we noticed?
We loved the lined hip pockets – putting your hands in them gave a real boosting feeling of warmth, There are also two back zipped pockets. Comes in three colours: as well as the Zinc Grey shown, they are made in Black and Asphalt Blue.
Can you wear it off the course?
Yes.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest All Rounder.
