Inesis Men's Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes Review

Genuinely waterproof golf shoes which are are lightweight and comfortable in a classic, simple design. However cleaning the Snow White pair after a muddy round proved a bit laborious. We recommend avoiding the white combinations if you are fastidious at keeping your shoes clean.

    Waterproof

    Comfortable

    Lightweight

    Do not always clean that easily

The Inesis Men’s Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes are indeed truly waterproof golf shoes – even paddling through a shallow steam in them left socks bone dry. They are also lightweight and comfortable.

They delivered a good amount of grip, which is provided by two types of moulded spikes, one designed to be more flexible than the other. The cushioned insole not only supported the foot during the swing, but also made walking comfortable on harder surfaces.

The styling is elegantly plain. There is little by the way of pattern, bar a white dot matrix effect on both insteps and a patterned midsole.

The pair tested were in Snow White and they didn’t half show up mud caked on them by the end of each round – and there was plenty of that about during the test rounds. However these winter golf shoes come in five colour combinations – Asphalt Blue; Black; Snow White/Dark Ivy Green; Whale Grey/Snow White as well as Snow White – so you can choose a more practical colour scheme.

To clean them required not just wiping down with a wet cloth but a fair amount of scrubbing in places. Even then the result would not satisfy the most fastidious of inspections. The dimples on the midsole collected dirt that they were reluctant to give up. Getting the white laces back to pristine colour was a challenge failed. The test conditions though were a couple of particularly muddy tracks, and only the Snow White and Snow White/Dark Ivy Green shoes come with white laces.

I am normally a UK size 9 wide. As the sizing is European, these shoes do not come in a designated UK size 9. The options listed in UK sizing are 5.5, 6.5, 7, 8. 8.5, 9.5, 10.5, 11, 12, and 12.5. My pair was 9.5 and the first impression was that they were a snug fit for a 9.5 – tighter-feeling certainly than 9.5 size Footjoys – but the Inesis Men’s Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes proved totally comfortable through the two 18-hole rounds. A further bonus to the comfort level is how lightweight they feel.

