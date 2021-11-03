FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme Review

We tested this half zip top on a cold but dry autumn afternoon in the UK.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m 6ft 2in tall and have a fairly slim build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I usually wear FootJoy clothing and the large tops tend to be a good fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The first thing we noticed about the FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme was the warmth on offer from a garment that is still fairly light and easy to swing in. At £80, it is slightly more expensive than some of the other FootJoy mid-layer tops but for those planning to play well into the winter, we think this top will prevent you from needing to add too many extra layers.

Undoubtedly, this is down to the fleece lining. This only features in the main body part of the top, with the arms having a lighter-weight ribbed fabric. We thought this combination worked well.

The half zip design makes it easy to slip on and off and store in your golf bag.

(Image credit: Future)

Any extra detail you notice?

The FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme has a simple, classic look but the ribbed arms and collar add some smart, modern styling. The grey version we tested features a red FJ logo and zip to inject some colour into the top.

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes. You could easily wear this top with a pair of jeans and trainers. However, the black and grey colour option or the blue might be a better off-course alternative. The grey and red combination we tested has more of a ‘golf’ look to it.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

In our, admittedly fairly limited experience, this seems to wash well and any creasing from being folded in the cupboard was minimal.