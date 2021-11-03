FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme Review
Our FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme Mid Layer review for those looking to refresh their wardrobe this autumn/winter
The FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme is a stylish mid layer that offers plenty of warmth for those golfers intending to play throughout the autumn and winter
-
+
Offers plenty of warmth without being too bulky and difficult to swing in
-
-
Those who rarely play in the colder winter months might prefer a lighter-weight option
By Neil Tappin
FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme Review
We tested this half zip top on a cold but dry autumn afternoon in the UK.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I’m 6ft 2in tall and have a fairly slim build.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I usually wear FootJoy clothing and the large tops tend to be a good fit.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
The first thing we noticed about the FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme was the warmth on offer from a garment that is still fairly light and easy to swing in. At £80, it is slightly more expensive than some of the other FootJoy mid-layer tops but for those planning to play well into the winter, we think this top will prevent you from needing to add too many extra layers.
RELATED: Best Golf Tops
Undoubtedly, this is down to the fleece lining. This only features in the main body part of the top, with the arms having a lighter-weight ribbed fabric. We thought this combination worked well.
The half zip design makes it easy to slip on and off and store in your golf bag.
Any extra detail you notice?
The FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme has a simple, classic look but the ribbed arms and collar add some smart, modern styling. The grey version we tested features a red FJ logo and zip to inject some colour into the top.
RELATED: Best Golf Jumpers
Can you wear it off the course?
Yes. You could easily wear this top with a pair of jeans and trainers. However, the black and grey colour option or the blue might be a better off-course alternative. The grey and red combination we tested has more of a ‘golf’ look to it.
RELATED: Best Golf Hoodies
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
In our, admittedly fairly limited experience, this seems to wash well and any creasing from being folded in the cupboard was minimal.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 2-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
PGA Launches New Find A Golf Lesson Platform
The new portal connects PGA Professionals with golfers seeking lessons
By Elliott Heath •
-
World Wide Technology Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who is the GM Tipster backing in Mexico?
By Jeremy Chapman •
-
PGA Tour To Put Restrictions On Green Reading Books
The use of green reading books on the PGA Tour will be restricted as of next year
By Andrew Wright •