Volvik Truefit Glove

Volvik has certainly captured the golfing world’s attention in recent years thanks to the bright, neon colours that are on display in its products. We have been fans of Volvik golf balls for a while now and with lots of different colours and designs, many of them make their way into our various best golf balls guides.

Another avenue the brand has gone down of late is gloves, chiefly with the new Volvik Truefit glove.

Traditionally the golf glove has not been a way for players to stand out on the golf course but the Truefit looks to address that as it is available in a variety of colours, from black to pink.

The model on test was finished in blue which may put some players off, and took a bit of time to get used to, but we thought it offered a unique styling in what is normally a rather drab section of the golf equipment market. This is no gimmick though as the South Korean company seeks to pair this with good performance.

Related: Best Golf Gloves

Now the aesthetics are out of the way, let’s discuss the most important things when it comes to golf gloves – grip, fit and feel. The best golf gloves fit and feel perfect, enhance your hands contact with the club and therefore give you greater confidence to make the best swing you can.

This was mostly true when testing the Truefit. It felt very light on the skin and yet it was not lacking in terms of grip regardless of the shot. When confronted with a shot that required a light grip and soft hands, the glove delivered good stability.

It is also very stretchy thanks to the combination of the synthetic microfiber and polyester materials. As such it means it will fit most sizes of hand with ease, without feeling tight and uncomfortable. In terms of feel the glove also gave good feedback on where the fingers were on the grip.

The only minor complaint we noticed during testing was that it did not feel as premium, or as soft, as other golf gloves which, given the low price of the Truefit, is to be expected.

Overall we think it is a good performer given the value and unique design on offer, however if you want a softer and more premium feeling golf glove, there are other models to consider.