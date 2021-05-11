TaylorMade Stratus Tech Glove Review

The Stratus Tech is a mid-range glove for TaylorMade and is available at a lower price point than the Tour Preferred and Stratus Soft models. It’s made from a combination of Hypertec synthetic material and leather.

The majority of the glove is made from that synthetic material, which is thicker but also more durable than leather. It’s also cheaper, so it helps to bring the price of the glove down.

The leather sections are on the inside of the palm and the thumb. This is actually a bit less leather than you often see on gloves that combine synthetics with leather, because there’s isn’t any on the fingers.

The feel is decent in the fingers, but there is an obvious pay-off when compared to thinner and softer leather. On the flip side, this glove is impressively durable and it will take a lot of use before you start to see any wear in the fingers that could affect your grip and performance.

There are a good number of perforations across the back of the glove to help it maintain breathability and the Hypertec material does create a good grip when your hands get sweaty.

The fit feels very secure and comfortable, but the lack of a stretch panel across the knuckles means it does wrinkle up when you have your hand flat, although that won’t affect performance at all.