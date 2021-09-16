7 Reasons To Buy The Latest Issue

The latest issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as a FREE 36-page putting supplement.

We also look at Jordan Spieth’s return to form and analyse what you can learn from the three-time Major winner.

1. FREE 36-Page Putting Supplement

Our Top 25 Coaches reveal their top putting tips and we showcase the latest gear on the market to improve your game on the greens.

2. Jordan Spieth

We reflect on a tough few years for the American and analyse how he’s got his game back on track so magnificently.

3. The Hottest New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on some of the best gear releases this month, including the Ping i59 irons.

4. Richard Bland

We hear from the popular Englishman, who produced one of the stories of the season with his win at the British Masters.

5. The Best Instruction

Our regular instruction section brings you advice from some of the best coaches the UK has to offer, plus we reveal what you can learn from Jordan Spieth.

6. The Premier Golf League

We meet the man behind the Premier Golf League and hear his ambitious plans for professional golf.

7. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature a variety of places you can play across GB&I, plus we take an in-depth look at some of the best shorter courses on offer, including Gleneagles Queen’s course (above).

Photography: Getty Images, Kevin Murray, Tom Miles