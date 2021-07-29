Insights from our data partner Arccos reveal four key holes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics golf course

Four Key Holes At Olympic Golf Venue Kasumigaseki Country Club

Golf is back in the Olympics for the second time since 1904 with Kasumigaseki Country Club hosting the action.

The men’s and women’s tournaments take place over the East Course, which was re-designed in 2016 by Tom and Logan Fazio.

The 7,466 par 71 layout is one of the best and most difficult courses in Japan.

Having analyzed data from Arccos Caddie users over 44 rounds of the course from the regular tees, Arccos has picked out four key holes to note at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games…

5th hole

Measuring a staggering 640 yards this week for the Olympic athletes, the par-5 5th hole proves to be the most challenging among Arccos Caddie users, with golfers recording an average Strokes Gained value of -1.24 compared to a scratch player.

The Arccos Caddie function predicts the optimal strategy is to position the drive just short of the right-hand bunker and lay up to around 100 yards in order to attack the pin with confidence.

We’re sure to see a lot of players putting the three-shot strategy into play this week.

Whilst amateurs find the hole difficult due to its length and bunkering, the world’s best will likely view it as a golden birdie opportunity.

14th and 18th holes

Two more testing holes, as recorded by Arccos Caddie users, are the par-5 14th and par-4 18th, with both seeing golfers lose 1.13 strokes compared to a scratch player.

The 14th is another of Kasumigaseki’s long par-5s but once again will be a great birdie opportunity.

The difficult 18th hole will be more difficult for the athletes and it delivers an average Strokes Gained putting value of – 0.14, which may prove to be decisive in contesting for the gold medal in the final round.

4th hole

Arccos data suggests that the par-3 4th hole is the easiest hole on the course – when played at a shorter distance than what the athletes will face this week – with users recording a Strokes Gained value of only -0.44.

It usually measures 149 yards from the white tees, however it is set to be one of the toughest for the pros as it stretches all the way back to 237 yards from the backs.