How The Yardage Differs From Men's To Women's Olympic Golf Competition
Both the men's and women's Olympics golf tournaments are played at Le Golf National's Albatros Course, but they have markedly different yardages
Following the excitement of the men’s Olympics golf tournament, which saw American Scottie Scheffler claim the gold medal, this week sees the women’s event at Le Golf National.
Like the men’s competition, many of the world’s best players will be in action in Paris, including 2020 gold medal winner and current World No.1 Nelly Korda. However, the tournament will feature significantly shorter yardages than the men’s event.
Le Golf National’s Albatros Course, which also hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup and is the home of the Open de France, was set up as a par 71 for the men's contest, reaching 7,174 yards. For the women’s event, though, it will be a par 72 measuring 6,374 yards.
Whereas the par 4 first hole was 419 yards for the men, it’s 386 yards for the women, with water a factor that will see most players deciding to lay up. Next, it’s one of four par 3s at the course. It was set at 210 yards for the men but will be just 154 yards for the women.
The first par 5 of the course comes next, which was a 558-yard effort for the men, and will be the longest the women will face at 499 yards, where they will need to navigate water on each side of the fairway and a large greenside bunker.
Bunkers guard the green on the fourth, too, which was 486 yards for the men and will be reduced to 421 yards for the women. The fifth was a 405-yard par 4 for the men but will be 371 yards for the women, with bunkers prominent on both the fairway and around the green, before another par 4, at 380 yards for the men and 359 yards for the women, features a huge green but no sand traps.
The seventh was set at 457 yards for the men but is 23 yards less for the women and features bunkers to the left of the green, while the par 3 eighth was 208 yards for the men but will be 161 yards for the women playing from its elevated tee.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The longest hole for the men was the ninth, at 579 yards, but it is set at 466 yards for the women. It features water to the left and a tiered green with bunkers to the right. After the turn, the par 4 10th was 375 yards for the men but will be 351 yards for the women, while the par 3 11th, which has a lake in front of the green, was 174 yards in the men’s tournament, but will be 30 yards less for the women.
The 12th was set at 433 yards for the men, and will be 408 yards for the women before another par 4, the dogleg right 13th, which was 414 yards in the men’s tournament and will be 371 yards for the women.
The long par 5 14th requires accuracy thanks to its narrow fairway. It was 552 yards for the men but will be 478 yards for the women, before players tackle the par 4 15th with its island green - the culmination of 405 yards for the men and 377 yards in the women’s tournament.
The final par 3, set at 168 yards for the men and just 150 yards for the women, is next, before the par 4 17th, which was 480 yards for the men and will be 397 yards for the women.
Finally, the devilish 18th sees players needing to negotiate bunkers and water. It was a par 4 471-yard effort in the men’s tournament, but becomes a par 5 447-yard hole for the women’s contest.
Yardage Comparison - Men's vs Women's Olympic Golf Competition
|Hole
|Men's Yardage
|Women's Yardage
|1
|419
|386
|2
|210
|154
|3
|558
|499
|4
|486
|421
|5
|405
|371
|6
|380
|359
|7
|457
|434
|8
|208
|161
|9
|579
|466
|10
|375
|351
|11
|174
|144
|12
|433
|408
|13
|414
|371
|14
|552
|478
|15
|405
|377
|16
|168
|150
|17
|480
|397
|18
|471
|447
|Total
|7,174
|6,374
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Perrine Delacour Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The French Pro Golfer
Get to know French professional golfer Perrine Delacour better with these facts about her life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder Review
How did Voice Caddie's diminutive new laser rangefinder perform when we took it out to the golf course?
By Dan Parker Published
-
Perrine Delacour Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The French Pro Golfer
Get to know French professional golfer Perrine Delacour better with these facts about her life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Another Week For Golfers To Play Their Hearts Out For Their Countries Instead Of Their Bank Balances Can Only Be A Good Thing'
Where does the Olympics rank in the professional golf landscape? Three Golf Monthly writers discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tom Kim 'Very Sorry' And Vows To 'Try Harder' Following Emotional End To Paris 2024
The Korean golfer finished eighth in the men's Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National - leaving the prospect of mandatory military service on the table still
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Olympics Women's Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Team USA's Nelly Korda is in a group with South Korea's Jin Young Ko and China's Ruoning Yin in the opening two rounds of the Olympics women's golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scheffler and Fleetwood Call For Olympic Golf Format To Remain 72-Hole Stroke Play
The gold and silver medalists in Paris have called for more of the same with the format of the competition
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood's Olympic Silver Medal Adds To Stellar Record at Le Golf National
Fleetwood's silver for Team GB adds to his multiple successes at the French venue
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'I Don't Know The Last Time I Felt Like This' - Jon Rahm Reacts After Back Nine Collapse at Olympic Games
Spain's Jon Rahm was heartbroken after losing a four shot lead on the back nine at Le Golf National, with the LIV golfer finishing outside the medal positions
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'I Think This Has The Potential To Be Right Up There With It' - Rory McIlroy Draws Ryder Cup Comparison To The Olympics
Although McIlroy finished outside the medal placings, the four-time Major winner had nothing but praise for the thrilling finale in Paris
By Matt Cradock Published