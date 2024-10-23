The World Series Starts On Friday - And Two PGA Tour Golfers Will Be Locked In

MLB's World Series starts on Friday night after a long and gruelling season of action across the country and occasionally overseas. Two historic franchises remain, with the seven-time world champion LA Dodgers set to take on the most successful ball club of all time - the New York Yankees.

When the iconic duo begin their potential seven-game battle at Dodger Stadium this weekend, a couple of other serial winners will be keeping a close eye on proceedings from the opposite side of the world.

Max Homa and Collin Morikawa were both born in the vicinity of Los Angeles - Homa took his first steps in Burbank - and, as a result, grew up supporting the Dodgers. Homa even threw the ceremonial first pitch before a 2019 home game against the Washington Nationals.

Yet, both hope they won't be in attendance for at least the first three fixtures of the 2024 World Series due to their appearance in this week's Zozo Championship, which takes place in Japan.

While Homa is keen to snag a first victory of the campaign, the 33-year-old insists he will be locked in to the early World Series clashes whenever he can and by any means possible.

Homa talks with the LA Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch against the Washington Nationals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of the tournament at Narashino Country Club, Homa said: "Yeah, I'm hopeful [of being able to watch]. They play in the morning here, which is tough because we also play in the morning.

"We listened to the last game against the Mets on the radio and then watched on our phone and finally found a stream of it.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's really cool being here [in Japan]. Obviously we have two Japanese players on the Dodgers that are tremendous, one of which is [Shohei] Ohtani, who is the best baseball player I've ever seen. So it's quite cool to come here.

"I've actually seen quite a few LA hats. It's quite neat to be in Japan when the best baseball player in the world is Japanese and he's on the team I root for. It's kind of a dream scenario.

"I would be lying if I said I wish I wasn't home a little bit so I could go to the game, or a game, but yeah, it's neat to be here. I'm hopeful to see some more L.A. hats. And yeah, it's been great, the run they've been on, it's been very fun to watch."

Meanwhile, the Zozo Championship's current title holder will be hoping for an even greater week than this time last year when he won at a location which means so much to him and his family.

Morikawa is among the favorites to defend his crown in Japan while his Dodgers are also backed to collect an eighth World Series title against their 27-time-winner rivals.

Asked if he would be keeping an eye on any other ball games this weekend, Morikawa said: "Yeah, absolutely. It's been great watching the Dodgers play in Japan, in Tokyo. It was nice because they had it on TV. You wake up in the morning and it's on.

"They'll probably be playing I'm guessing when we're out on the golf course, but we'll be taking a peek here and there for sure."